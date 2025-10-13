Get ready for a day of family fun, fantastic food, and flowing brews at the Oktoberfest in Berlin MD celebration on October 18th, from 11 AM to 4 PM! This year’s event promises an authentic German experience with a local twist, featuring live music, unique vendors, and a wide selection of craft beers from the Eastern Shore and Maryland.

Main Street Closed Down for Fun

The Town of Berlin is going all out for their Berlin Oktoberfest hosted by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. The streets are closed for your safety and enjoyment. There is a sidewalk sale going on along Main Street and beer stations will line North Main Street and Pitt Street. The Petting Farm will be located on Commerce Stand and German music by the Edelweiss Band and The Dunehounds will fill the town from two stages located on N Main Street and Pitt Street.

Music to Your Ears

Enjoy live music throughout the day on two stages! Tap your feet to traditional German tunes by the Edelweiss Band and popular tunes by the DuneHounds that will keep the festive atmosphere alive.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

Stroll through downtown Berlin and discover treasures at the Sidewalk Sale! Local businesses will offer incredible deals and unique finds. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local shops and snag some early holiday gifts.

Eat Along the Way

Main Street will be lined with food vendors too. Check out the map above, but participating vendors are as follows:

Pop’s Kitchen

Oaked

J&M Meat Market

Baked Dessert Cafe

Eastern Shore Kettle Corn (cooked on premises)

Sterling Tavern

Sessa’s Hotdogs

Inn Berlin

Kid-Focused Stations

Ray’s Sand Art ($)

Colorful Encounters Free Crafts for Kids

Face Painting

Cascading Carlos

A Local Craft Beer Lover’s Paradise

This year’s Oktoberfest boasts a wide variety of local craft beers, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

List of Breweries for 2025

Berlin Beer Co

Big Truck Brewing – Trucktoberfest

Burley Oak Brewing – Oaktoberfest, Sea Heathen, Lost Wildberry, Lemonade, Lemon Tea

Burnish Beer Co – Oktoberfest

Buzz Meadery

Cypress Roots

Evolution Craft Brewing – Jacques au Lantern, Lot 3, Tiki Torch Tea, ‘Bury beer

Fin City – Black Fin IPA

Forgotten 50 Distilling

Dogfish – 30 Min, Pumpkin, Grateful Dead

Sam Adams – Oktoberfest, Twisted Tea, Truly Berry Seltzer

Big Oyster – Pumpkin, Atlantico

Here’s how to get your hands on the goods:

Buy your double-walled stainless steel mug AND 2 DRINK TICKETS FOR ONLY $30 online in advance here $30. Purchase beer tickets in advance at the Visitors Center in Berlin Friday Evening: 4-7pm Buy beer tickets on the day of the event at our Ticket Table on the corner of Main Street And Pitt Street from 11am. Tickets are $6 for one drink and 2 or more are $5 each. Buy your double-walled stainless steel mug on the day of the event while stocks last at our Ticket Table on the corner of Main Street And Pitt Street from 11am $40.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event! Gather your friends and family, don your best Oktoberfest attire (lederhosen encouraged!), and head to downtown Berlin for a day of music, shopping, and delicious brews.