It’s the Perfect Time to Come Out and Enjoy the Beach this Weekend.

It was a rough weekend here in Ocean City Md, but the storm has past and things are looking up! Here’s a preview of what’s happening this coming weekend in and around Ocean City — and why it’s the perfect time to come out to the beach and enjoy!

🌤️ Weather Outlook: Fall at its Best

We weathered the storm of this past weekend, and now the skies are clearing for a fantastic autumn weekend. Expect sunny or partly sunny skies with daytime highs climbing into the high 60s, making for crisp, comfortable beach weather. So dust off your sweatshirt, maybe pack an umbrella just in case, and get ready to savor a picture-perfect fall weekend by the ocean.

Friday 62° 44° Plenty of sunshine Saturday 68° 58° Partly sunny Sunday 73° 58° Breezy and pleasant with sun through high clouds

What to Do: Events Around Town

Quiet beaches, long boardwalk strolls, and memorable events all make this weekend a great time to be in Ocean City. Here’s what’s going on:

Hosted by the Ocean City Recreation & Parks Department, this event brings classic beachside fun with s’mores, hot chocolate, and good company.

Price: $3 for youth / $5 for adults (18+), with a $15 max per family

Includes: prepped campfire, treats, and water

Note: Children under 16 must be with an adult. Pre-registration encouraged. Program may be canceled in inclement weather.

Also: Pets are welcome on a leash

Friday night at Seacrets’ Nite Club, get ready for a high-energy show. These piano wizards deliver everything from nostalgic sing-alongs to modern hits, all served with fun banter and crowd interaction. Don’t miss it!





Saturday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Berlin, MD—think German food, beer, live music, sidewalk sales, and festive vibes.

Bands: The Edelweiss Band (traditional Oktoberfest), The Dunehounds

Food highlights: brats, knockwurst, pretzels, German chocolate cake, sweets, ice cream

This family friendly event is FREE to attend and enjoy. However if you wish to drink beer you can buy tickets for individual beers at the event or buy a stainless steel commemorative mug online in advance and enjoy your individual beers in this.

Tickets: $6 per drink; discounts apply for multiple tickets. Pre-purchase a stainless steel mug + 2 drink tickets for $30 here.





Sunday, October 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Over 50 local vendors bringing fresh produce, baked goods, seafood, meats, and more. The usual “rain or shine” setup means it’s happening regardless of minor weather shifts.





Tip: Plan Around, Not Despite, the Weather

Arrive early for the beach — mornings will be crisp and calm.

Dress in layers — mornings and evenings may feel cooler.

For outdoor events (like the bonfire), check last-minute weather updates just in case.

At Oktoberfest, having a stainless steel mug can save you from waiting in drink lines.

Why This Weekend Is Special

After a weather scare, we’re getting a beautiful reset. With the sun shining, the air crisp, and the towns buzzing with fall events, it’s a chance to enjoy Ocean City in its quieter, more relaxed form. Whether you want to walk the boardwalk, roast marshmallows by the sea, or sip a beer in Berlin, there’s something for everyone.

So bring your sweatshirt, grab a friend (or four), and come on out. The beach is waiting.

For a full list of events in Ocean City Md go to https://www.oceancity.com/events/

To see some of the best hotels in Ocean City Md check out https://www.oceancity.com/hotels/