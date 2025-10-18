10 Spooktacular Things to Do in Ocean City This Halloween… If You Dare! Written by Your Ghoulish Guide from the Beyond…

Ahhh, the salty sea air mixed with the scent of funnel cake and… FEAR! Welcome, dear mortals, to Ocean City, Maryland, where the beach meets the bizarre and the Halloween spirit rises from the depths like a ghostly fog rolling in off the Atlantic. If you’re dying for a frightfully good time, I’ve dug up 10 bone-chilling activities that will get you in the Halloween mood—guaranteed to raise your spirits (and possibly summon a few)!

So grab your garlic, hold your pumpkin spice latte close, and let me lead you down the boardwalk and beyond. Mwahahaha!

1. Take a Haunted Ghost Tour with Chesapeake Ghost Tours

Whispers in the wind… footsteps in the sand… Is that you, or someone from the other side? Join the Chesapeake Ghost Tour and explore the haunted history of Ocean City and nearby Berlin. Follow the guide and hear tales that will make your skin crawl and your hair stand on end. Reservations required—this tour fills up faster than a vampire at a blood bank!

2. Dare to Enter the Haunted Houses on the Boardwalk

Not one, but TWO haunted houses await you right on the Ocean City boardwalk! Creaking doors, cobwebs galore, and watch out—Michael Myers has been spotted lurking in the shadows. Don’t say I didn’t warn you… One wrong turn and it’s trick without the treat. Enter… if you have the guts. Also don’t forget to visit Morbid Manor on the Jolly Roger Pier…I don’t know if I’d call it…”jolly” though…

3. Visit Mr. Ducks & Pick Up “Haunted Ocean City and Berlin”

Want a chilling souvenir you can take home? Head to Mr. Ducks on the boardwalk and grab a copy of Mindie Burgoyne’s Haunted Ocean City and Berlin. Cursed tales, ghostly legends, and local lore that’ll keep you up at night. It’s the perfect fireside read (as long as nothing else is lurking near that fire… ).

4. Join the Zombie Beer Crawl – If You’re Brave Enough

Zombies love hops, too! Shuffle your way to The Purple Moose on Friday, October 31st at 11am for the Zombie Beer Crawl through downtown Ocean City. Make your way through the bars (including the infamous “Bloody Bucket”—you know the one) and Crawl Street Tavern in your best undead attire. Don’t forget to groan, limp, and feast… on beer.

5. See the Sinister Caine Woods Halloween House

Tucked away in the peaceful uptown Caine Woods neighborhood is a house so spectacularly spooky it screams Halloween. Covered in lights, pumpkins, props, and maybe a poltergeist or two, the Caine Woods Halloween House is a must-see. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at #cainewoodschristmashouse—but don’t blink, or you might miss a spirit passing by.

6. Walk Among Ghosts at the Berlin Ghost Museum

For just $11, you can step inside the Ghost Museum in Berlin where haunted artifacts, spiritual sightings, and paranormal tales await. It’s more than a museum—it’s a gateway. Do you feel that chill? That’s not the A/C…

7. Howl at the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade (Oct 25)

Who says Halloween is just for humans? On October 25th, head to the Boardwalk at 1pm for the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, where costumed critters strut their stuff. Registration starts at noon—come early, bring your pup, and prepare for an overload of cute and creepy.

8. Pick Your Pumpkin at Assateague Farms

A little sunshine with your scares? Drive out to Assateague Farms, nestled between Berlin and Ocean City, for the perfect coastal pumpkin patch. Take adorable fall photos, pick the gourd of your dreams, and enjoy the chill autumn breeze before nightfall sends the spirits soaring.

9. Get Lost in the Halloween Beach Maze (Oct 23–31)

Located at North Division Street, the Halloween Beach Maze is a spooky seaside labyrinth of frights and fun. It’s open from October 23 to 31, and let’s just say—what goes in… may not come out the same. Perfect for little ghouls and big scaredy cats alike!

10. Catch the Creepy Halloween Events on Oct 25–26

October 25th is PACKED with eerie excitement:

Halloween Bowl Bash at the Skate Park (2–6pm): Show off your costume and your tricks!

Show off your costume and your tricks! Drive & Disguise Car Parade on the boardwalk (3–5pm): Watch spooky cars cruise and then enjoy a trunk-or-treat!

Then on October 26th at noon, cheer on the Great Pumpkin Race—a wild spectacle of rolling pumpkins battling for Halloween glory!

BONUS BOO!

Don’t miss Haunted Bingo for the 50+ crowd on October 30th, 10–12pm at Northside Park. Costumes, creepy tunes, and bingo balls of doom!

Whether you’re chasing ghosts, howling with hounds, or running from chainsaw-wielding madmen, Ocean City is THE place to celebrate Halloween. So pack your costume, bring your courage, and get ready to have a spooktacular time.

I’ll be watching… 👻

Happy Haunting!