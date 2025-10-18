What are you looking for?
10 Spooktacular Things to Do in Ocean City This Halloween… If You Dare! Written by Your Ghoulish Guide from the Beyond…

News
By Katie Ruskey

Ahhh, the salty sea air mixed with the scent of funnel cake and… FEAR! Welcome, dear mortals, to Ocean City, Maryland, where the beach meets the bizarre and the Halloween spirit rises from the depths like a ghostly fog rolling in off the Atlantic. If you’re dying for a frightfully good time, I’ve dug up 10 bone-chilling activities that will get you in the Halloween mood—guaranteed to raise your spirits (and possibly summon a few)!

So grab your garlic, hold your pumpkin spice latte close, and let me lead you down the boardwalk and beyond. Mwahahaha! 

1. Take a Haunted Ghost Tour with Chesapeake Ghost Tours

ghost tours in ocean city, maryland boardwalk spirits and halloween
The spirits of twelve different people are said to haunt sites along Ocean City’s Boardwalk between the Inlet and Fourth street, the route for Chesapeake Ghost Tour’s walks. (Photos courtesy of Chesapeake Ghost Tours)

Whispers in the wind… footsteps in the sand… Is that you, or someone from the other side? Join the Chesapeake Ghost Tour and explore the haunted history of Ocean City and nearby Berlin. Follow the guide and hear tales that will make your skin crawl and your hair stand on end. Reservations required—this tour fills up faster than a vampire at a blood bank!

2. Dare to Enter the Haunted Houses on the Boardwalk

Haunted House in Ocean City, Maryland on the boardwalk.
Do you dare to sit in the coffin of terror and torture yourself for the next four minutes???

Not one, but TWO haunted houses await you right on the Ocean City boardwalk! Creaking doors, cobwebs galore, and watch out—Michael Myers has been spotted lurking in the shadows. Don’t say I didn’t warn you… One wrong turn and it’s trick without the treat. Enter… if you have the guts. Also don’t forget to visit Morbid Manor on the Jolly Roger Pier…I don’t know if I’d call it…”jolly” though…

3. Visit Mr. Ducks & Pick Up “Haunted Ocean City and Berlin”

Read about the haunted history of Ocean City that you walk through each time you set foot on the boardwalk. Haunted Ocean City
Want a chilling souvenir you can take home? Head to Mr. Ducks on the boardwalk and grab a copy of Mindie Burgoyne’s Haunted Ocean City and Berlin. Cursed tales, ghostly legends, and local lore that’ll keep you up at night. It’s the perfect fireside read (as long as nothing else is lurking near that fire… ).

4. Join the Zombie Beer Crawl – If You’re Brave Enough

crawl street tavern, angler, zombie bar crawl, halloween purple moose, costume ocean city md
Dress in your best zombie attire and slowly eat away at the Zombie Bar Crawl October 31st.

Zombies love hops, too! Shuffle your way to The Purple Moose on Friday, October 31st at 11am for the Zombie Beer Crawl through downtown Ocean City. Make your way through the bars (including the infamous “Bloody Bucket”—you know the one) and Crawl Street Tavern in your best undead attire. Don’t forget to groan, limp, and feast… on beer.

5. See the Sinister Caine Woods Halloween House

caine woods christmas halloween house ocean city md
Visit the once Caine Woods Christmas house now transformed into the Caine Woods Halloween House!

Tucked away in the peaceful uptown Caine Woods neighborhood is a house so spectacularly spooky it screams Halloween. Covered in lights, pumpkins, props, and maybe a poltergeist or two, the Caine Woods Halloween House is a must-see. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at #cainewoodschristmashouse—but don’t blink, or you might miss a spirit passing by.

6. Walk Among Ghosts at the Berlin Ghost Museum

ghost museum downtown berlin ocean city md
For $11 you can learn the haunted history of Berlin to get yourself in the haunted mood.

For just $11, you can step inside the Ghost Museum in Berlin where haunted artifacts, spiritual sightings, and paranormal tales await. It’s more than a museum—it’s a gateway. Do you feel that chill? That’s not the A/C…

7. Howl at the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade (Oct 25)

photo Friday Jimmy Greene HOWL O WEEN PET PARADE We dress up every year
Jimmy Greene – HOWL O WEEN PET PARADE We dress up every year

Who says Halloween is just for humans? On October 25th, head to the Boardwalk at 1pm for the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, where costumed critters strut their stuff. Registration starts at noon—come early, bring your pup, and prepare for an overload of cute and creepy.

8. Pick Your Pumpkin at Assateague Farms

assateague farms halloween pumpkins fall autumn ocean city berlin
A visit to Assateague Farms for pumpkins and locally grown flowers is a must stop.

A little sunshine with your scares? Drive out to Assateague Farms, nestled between Berlin and Ocean City, for the perfect coastal pumpkin patch. Take adorable fall photos, pick the gourd of your dreams, and enjoy the chill autumn breeze before nightfall sends the spirits soaring.

9. Get Lost in the Halloween Beach Maze (Oct 23–31)

Halloween Beach Maze in Ocean City, Maryland.
Halloween Beach maze is right on the boardwalk of Ocean City, Maryland Oct 23-26th 10-5pm

Located at North Division Street, the Halloween Beach Maze is a spooky seaside labyrinth of frights and fun. It’s open from October 23 to 31, and let’s just say—what goes in… may not come out the same. Perfect for little ghouls and big scaredy cats alike!

10. Catch the Creepy Halloween Events on Oct 25–26

Halloween in Ocean City Maryland. Kid friendly and fun!
October 25th is PACKED with eerie excitement:

  • Halloween Bowl Bash at the Skate Park (2–6pm): Show off your costume and your tricks!
  • Drive & Disguise Car Parade on the boardwalk (3–5pm): Watch spooky cars cruise and then enjoy a trunk-or-treat!
    Then on October 26th at noon, cheer on the Great Pumpkin Race—a wild spectacle of rolling pumpkins battling for Halloween glory!

BONUS BOO!
Don’t miss Haunted Bingo for the 50+ crowd on October 30th, 10–12pm at Northside Park. Costumes, creepy tunes, and bingo balls of doom!

Whether you’re chasing ghosts, howling with hounds, or running from chainsaw-wielding madmen, Ocean City is THE place to celebrate Halloween. So pack your costume, bring your courage, and get ready to have a spooktacular time.

I’ll be watching… 👻

Happy Haunting!

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
