Winterfest Prep: Northside Park in Ocean City

Are you ready for Winterfest? Winterfest is getting ready for you!

Winterfest is quickly approaching and the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. We know you have been asking a lot of questions:

What are the dates Winterfest will be open?

Will there be a special event for the opening night?

Could you recommend a great hotel package?

We are trying to keep up with all of your questions and give the best possible answers. If there is something else you want to know for you time in Ocean City during Winterfest, please feel free to reach out.

We Took a Stroll Around Northside Park for YOU

In the meantime, we know waiting is hard and we are trying to make the time speed up for you, but we haven’t quite mastered the art of time travel. Until then, we made a trip over to Northside Park to see how the town is prepping for your visit. We found some displays up and lights ready to twinkle. THE Christmas Tree already had its lights up. The day we went the sound was on softly being tested, some of the carolers you love to hear were coming out of the speakers!! If you are anything like us at OceanCity.com, the Christmas music just sets the tone, no pun intended.

“Residents” of Northside Park

For the regular inhabitants of Northside Park, the decorations and tent set-up didn’t seem to change their daily activities, but we like to think it put them in a more jovial mode. This reporter could have sworn the geese in the pond were admiring one of the 12 Days of Christmas Displays with a little more reverence than the other representations. One hint: It comes before the “swans a-swimming” and after “five golden rings… ”

REMINDER to Dress Warm

On this particular day last week, the weather was definitely chilly and the wind kept you alert, but days since the temp has been mild and the wind has calmed. We recommend to dress for the cold, since this is an outside night event. Appropriate dress should be all you need to keep comfortable, and don’t forget the gift shop will give you a reprieve from the night air and an opportunity for shopping while sipping hot cocoa!