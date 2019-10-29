27th Annual Winterfest of Lights Opening Ceremony

1.5K Shares Share Email

Don’t Miss a Top 100 Event in Ocean City, MD

The Town of Ocean City will be a bit brighter beginning November 21, when the Winterfest of Lights radiates the town during its 27th year at Northside Park. Previously named a prestigious Top 100 Event by American Bus Association and voted “Maryland’s Finest Holiday Tradition” by Maryland Life Magazine, Winterfest of Lights is a winter paradise for the whole family to enjoy.

Winterfest Express

The highlight of the event is the Winterfest Express, which takes guests on a ride through a mile-long animated wonderland of dazzling lights and spectacular displays, including the Twelve Days of Christmas and additional fairytale favorites. Christmas carols float through the air and throughout the Winterfest Village, which is located inside a festive and heated pavilion.

Café and Shopping

After the trip on the Winterfest Express, visitors can celebrate the spirit of the season by sipping hot chocolate from The OC Recreation Boosters Café or browse the Yukon Cornelius Gift Shop for that special stocking stuffer or OC souvenir.



Santa & Mrs. Claus

Kids of all ages can also visit Santa with a holiday wish list and meet Mrs. Claus, who makes her second appearance at Winterfest. While. Santa is all about giving to others as a sign of appreciation, Mrs. Claus is here to spread her wisdom on staying healthy and lending a helping hand. This iconic couple will be on site to delight adults and kids alike through December 23.

Opening Ceremony

The special opening ceremony, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Northside Park’s Winterfest Village at 127th Street and the bay, is free and open to the public. The ceremony features Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Christmas tree and officially open the Winterfest of Lights. Even Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, which will feature free rides on the Winterfest Express train for the remainder of the evening.

Winterfest of Lights is located at Northside Park, 125th Street & the Bay. Beginning November 21, the hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets are available and can be purchased in advance at the Ocean City Community Center and the Convention Center. Admission is $5.00 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger. Winterfest concludes on December 31, 2019.

With more than one million holiday lights sparkling throughout the town, Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights will create a long lasting holiday memory for you and your family.