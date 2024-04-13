4 Reasons to Enjoy Four Days of Fun at Ocean City’s 33rd Annual Springfest 2024!

Spring is official in Ocean City, Maryland the first weekend of May with the opening of the 4 day celebration of the season at the 33rd annual Springfest 2024. On May 2nd, Ocean City is getting ready to welcome visitors from far and wide for Springfest 2024 which will continue through May 5. This Spring event will feature a little bit of everything, so we thought we would give you four good reasons to join us here in Ocean City, Maryland.

Live Music

One of the highlights of Springfest is the incredible lineup of live music. With over 20 groups from all around the world performing on two stages, there’s something for everyone.

3 Ticketed Headline Shows

The headliners this year include “The Olivia Show “A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John” on Thursday, Lauren Alaina on Friday, and EVERCLEAR on Saturday. Tickets for these performances range from $20 to $225.

4 Days of Free Live Music

You don’t have to pay to enjoy concerts throughout Springfest 2023 in Ocean City, MD. There are two stages, the Indoor Stage and the Midway Stage, and the Town has lined up performers each day that are completely free.

Thursday Line-Up:

10am – Springfest Opening Ceremony – Indoor Stage

10:15am – Rick K. Road Trip – Indoor Stage

11:30am – Midway Stage – Beach Bandits

12:30pm – Recreation Dancers – Indoor Stage

1:30pm – Poole and the Gang – Midway Stage

2:30pm – Joe Wodarek and 51 South – Indoor Stage

4pm – Colossal Fossil Sauce – Midway Stage

5.30pm – DJ Rupe – Outdoor Stage

7pm – The Olivia Show “A Tribute to Olivia Newton-John” -Indoor Stage.

Friday Line-Up:

10am – The Uptown Band – Indoor Stage

11:30am – Risky Business – Midway Stage

12:30pm – Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis – Indoor Stage

2pm – Hot Sauce Band – Midway Stage

3pm – Rick K. Road Trip – Indoor Stage

4:30pm – Chris Sacks Band – Midway Stage

6pm – DJ Kutt – Midway Stage

7pm – Lauren Alaina – Indoor Stage

Saturday Line-Up:

10am – Sapphire – Indoor Stage

11:30am – Mallow Hill – Midway Stage

12:30pm – Rick K. Road Trip – Indoor Stage

2:00pm – LuvCallum – Midway Stage

3pm – Atomic Light Orchestra – Indoor Stage

4:30pm – Making Waves – Midway Stage 6:00pm – Radio Ocean City – Midway Stage

7pm – EVERCLEAR – Indoor Stage.

Sunday Line-Up:

10am – Island Fusion – Midway Stage

11am – Randy Lee Ashcraft & The Saltwater Cowboys – Indoor Stage

12:30pm – Teenage Satellites – Midway Stage 1:30pm – The Sidleys – Indoor Stage

2:30pm – Jada Lee – Midway Stage

3:30pm – Petty Coat Junction “Tribute to Tom Petty” – Indoor Stage 4:30pm – Gringo Jingo “The Ultimate Santana Tribute” – Midway Stage

Art at Springfest



Springfest will feature over 200 artists and exhibitors presenting their works of art and fine crafts. You can browse through a variety of handmade art, including clothing, textiles, glass, jewelry, metalwork, painting, photography, pottery, specialty foods, and woodwork.

Many Food Options – Local too!

And with so many food vendors on hand, you’ll never go hungry! Enjoy tasty creations from up and down the Eastern seaboard as well as typical Ocean City boardwalk favorites while jamming out to live music or taking in the sights and sounds of the festival.

Activities

Of course, Springfest isn’t just about music and art. There are plenty of family-friendly activities on offer as well.

Transport

Getting to and from Springfest is easy, too. The town of Ocean City will be offering transportation to and from the event throughout the entirety of the festival. You can take the bus along Coastal Highway or catch a shuttle from the Park & Ride lot in West Ocean City, both of which will have a $4 fare. The Boardwalk tram is also an option for $5, operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Springfest is a celebration of all things spring, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. Whether you’re a music lover, an art enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for some family fun, there’s something for everyone at Springfest. So mark your calendar and get ready to welcome the warm weather in style!