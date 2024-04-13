Springfest 2024: Your Questions Answered

Springfest 2024 will be here before we know it. OceanCity.com was there to film the opening of 2023 Springfest as festival goers streamed into the festival grounds at the Ocean City inlet parking lot.

Springfest 2024 – May 2nd – 5th.

We have put together a list of questions and answers that may help you navigate Springfest this year. If you have any other questions, please contact us by making a comment on this post or go to our Facebook page and leave us a message with your questions. We will try to answer them for you.