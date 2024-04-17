68.3 F
Ocean City
“Dunes at Sunrise” Captures the Essence of Ocean City in Winning Photo

BEST OF OCEAN CITY
By Ann
Dunes at Sunrise took the lead in the last 24 hours, winning with 17.56% of the nearly 9000 votes cast.

Ocean City, MD – April 18, 2024 – OceanCity.com is delighted to announce the winner of the prestigious Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest. Tera Coates’ breathtaking image, “Dunes at Sunrise,” has been crowned the victor, capturing the hearts of voters with its stunning depiction of Ocean City’s natural beauty.

The contest was a resounding success, with almost 9000 votes cast. “Dunes at Sunrise” emerged as the favorite, securing 17.56% of the total votes. The competition was incredibly close, with only 74 votes separating the top three entries.

“We were blown away by the sheer talent and passion displayed in all of the submissions,” stated Ann Hillyer, CEO of OceanCity.com. “Tera’s photo truly embodies the spirit of Ocean City, and we’re honored to have it represent the Best of Ocean City® awards in 2024.”

Tera Coates’ winning photo will adorn every winner’s plaque for the 2024 Best of Ocean City® contest, serving as a symbol of excellence throughout the town.

“We take our family vacation every year to Ocean City and the sunrises there are incredible. Our favorite thing to do is visit Assateague State Park before the sun is up and watch the sunrise on a secluded beach while looking for ocean treasures! Ocean City, Maryland is our happy place!” said Tera Coates when describing the photo after she learned of her win.

Calling All Ocean City Fans: Vote for Your Favorite Businesses!

The excitement continues! Voting to determine the winners in the 2024 Best of Ocean City® contest closes on May 7, 2024. Make your voice heard and support your local favorites. Winners will be announced on May 21st. Look for the coveted winners’ plaques featuring Tera’s stunning “Dunes at Sunrise” photo at the finest establishments in Ocean City before Memorial Day.

Top Vote Getters in the Photo Contest

  • Dunes at Sunrise – 17.56% (1,542 votes)
  • Sunrise with Bird – 16.76% (1,472 votes)
  • Sunrise – 16.72% (1,468 votes)
  • Dolphins with Pier and Beach – 5.72 % (502 votes)
  • Kayaks – 5.70% (501 votes)

OceanCity.com extends a heartfelt thank you to all the talented photographers who participated in the contest and to everyone who voted. Your enthusiasm for Ocean City is what makes this community so special!

Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999.

