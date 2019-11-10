A Winter Walk on the Boardwalk

336 Shares Email

If you’re not too afraid of the cold, it’s a great time to get out and explore the nooks and crannies of the Ocean City Boardwalk. The place just looks different when there are fewer people. As part of my latest Ocean City photo adventure, I started in the Inlet parking lot and then worked my way up to Somerset Street and finished with a Facebook Live broadcast on the pier. When I go on these adventures, I often also post photos on Instagram, if you want to follow Ocean City there. If you want to share photos of your own adventures anywhere in Maryland, we can help with that. Click here for information about having us help you photoblog in Maryland.