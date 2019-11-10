A Winter Walk on the Boardwalk

If you’re not too afraid of the cold, it’s a great time to get out and explore the nooks and crannies of the Ocean City Boardwalk. The place just looks different when there are fewer people. As part of my latest Ocean City photo adventure, I started in the Inlet parking lot and then worked my way up to Somerset Street and finished with a Facebook Live broadcast on the pier. When I go on these adventures, I often also post photos on Instagram, if you want to follow Ocean City there. If you want to share photos of your own adventures anywhere in Maryland, we can help with that. Click here for information about having us help you photoblog in Maryland.
Tony Russo has worked as a print and digital journalist for the better part of the 21st century, writing for and editing regional weeklies and dailies before joining the team that produces OceanCity.com and ShoreCraftBeer.com among other destination websites. In addition to having documented everything from zoning changes to art movements on the Delmarva Peninsula, Tony has written two books on beer for the History Press. Eastern Shore Beer was published in 2014 and Delaware Beer in 2016. He lives in Delmar, Md. with his wife Kelly and the only of his four daughters who hasn't moved out. Together they keep their two dogs comfortable.