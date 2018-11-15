-
Book Your Winterfest Packages Now and Save Big this Holiday Season
Come celebrate Ocean City, Maryland’s nationally recognized holiday celebration known as Winterfest of Lights. Don’t get left in the dark, or out in the cold, this holiday season. Book your accommodations for your winter beach trip now. Want to save big? Check out these featured hotels offering special seasonal pricing on room rates.
Winterfest Packages
Clarion Resort
Clarion Resort Fontainebleau
One night deluxe oceanview accommodations, $50 meal credit per room valid at any of our food and beverage outlets, and 2 tickets to the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park.
Grand Hotel
Grand Hotel & Spa
Two Nights Accommodations and two yickets for admission into Winterfest of Lights. Weekdays starting at $99*, weekends starting at $124*
Boardwalk Hotel Group – Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza
Boardwalk Hotels – Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza
Standard and Side-Oceanview rooms – $199, Oceanfront rooms – $249. Package includes a two -night stay at Howard Johnson® Oceanfront Plaza, $40 in meal vouchers, and four tickets to Winterfest of Lights.
Atlantic Hotel
The Atlantic Hotel | Historic Berlin MD
Two Nights in a Deluxe Period Room in the 1895 Hotel Atlantic, starting at $386 off season and $512 in season. Two Nights in an Elegant Deluxe Room in an 1895 Historic Hotel Dinner for Two in Drummer’s Café (Coupons valued at $65) A Bottle of Champagne in Guest Room A Bouquet of fresh Flowers for your Special Occasion Off Season…
New Year’s Eve Packages
Boardwalk Hotel Group – Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza
Boardwalk Hotels – Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza
Three Course Dinner New Year’s Eve at Brother’s Bistro, Live Music starting at 7:30 p.m., Champagne Toast at Midnight, New Year’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Late check out on New Year’s Day (1 p.m.), Cash bar, All Taxes and Gratuity included.
Three-night package (Arrive Saturday, December 29th) $499 per couple, two-night package (Arrive Sunday, December 30th) $389 per couple.
Clarion Resort
Clarion Resort Fontainebleau
Two or Three nights’ deluxe accommodations with late check out, and tickets to our Gala New Year’s Eve Party.
Dunes Manor
Dunes Manor
Ring in the New Years at the Dunes! Extravaganza Package includes Oceanfront accommodations for two, Open Bar from 8:30pm until 12:30am featuring Premium Liquor, Beer & Wine, Elegant Station Buffet, Dance to the sounds of ReWind – Motown, 60″s, 70″s & 80″s through today, Champagne Toast at Midnight, Hats, Horns & Noisemakers!
$529.77 per Couple (includes all taxes and gratuities). Party Only Package available at $399.00 per couple or $199.00 per single and includes dinner, party, bar and all taxes and gratuities.
Princess Royale
Princess Royale
Bountiful Buffet Dinner | 6 Hour Open Bar. Live Music by “Out of Order” playing classic rock, alternative, pop & modern rock. Dancing, champagne toast, party favors & more… Upscale Casual Attire Please!
One-night room and party (side oceanview or poolview) $189 per person, two-night room and party (side oceanview or poolview) $199 per person, party only $99 per person.
This article was originally published on 12/4/16, and was updated for the 2018 holiday season –ed.
4 Comments on this Post
J Morgan
Hello, are these the only 3 hotels participating in the packages this year for winterfest?
Tony Russo
Possibly. We honestly don’t know. We put out a call for hotels to let us know and these are the ones who have responded so far. We may have more packages listed as the event approaches. I certainly hope we will.
Kim
Can you buy winterfest tickets online?
Kristin
Not online, but you should be able to purchase them in advance at the OC Recreation and Parks office on 125th street. And Winterfest hotel packages come with the tickets.