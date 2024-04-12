Ten great photo ops in downtown Ocean City

As you start to plan your summer vacation or visit anytime of the year to Ocean City, Maryland, one of the things people tend to forget is to map out some of the great places to take that memorable photo that they will cherish long after their vacation is over. There are so many great pictures to be had on the beach and boardwalk, but we want to provide several other great photo opportunities to point out in downtown Ocean City. All of these locations are located south of 16th Street; some are on the Boardwalk and others on the side streets and avenues. So here are our ten selections for the upcoming 2024 season. And we’ll even tell you a little about each spot so that you can converse like an Ocean City expert to your friends and family when you recommend these locations as great places for their photos. As you will see, several locations have more than one photo opportunity to select from.

The White Marlin sculpture and water feature

This beautiful sculpture is one of the first things you see upon entering Ocean City from the Route 50 bridge into downtown Ocean City. It was completed in 2002 by Eastern Shore artist, Paul Lockhart. The water feature was added a year later. The sculpture is made of stainless steel and made to last. It highlights the fact that Ocean City is the “White Marlin Capital of the World!” This was the first public art project of the Ocean City Development Corporation, a local nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing the downtown district. All funding for this project consisted of donations to OCDC. In its short life, it has already become an iconic landmark in Ocean City. Don’t miss this landmark picture!

2) “Welcome to Downtown Ocean City” sign

Immediately south of the white marlin sculpture is this small, nicely landscaped parcel that contains this Welcome to Downtown Ocean City sign. It’s a sand blasted sign that was installed about 2008 by the Town of Ocean City and OCDC. This small parcel was acquired by the Town of Ocean City and once held a severely burned house. This house sat in this terrible condition for one year until the Town purchased it and turned it into an attractive entrance feature as one arrives to Ocean City from the Route 50 Bridge. The Main Street sign was added about 2011 to signify that Ocean City was designated as part of the Main Street Maryland Community.

3) “Greetings from Ocean City MD” panel

Just off the popular Ocean City Boardwalk on Caroline Street lies this 12 feet wide by 8 feet high panel which contains a great backdrop for a vacation picture. This first panel was installed about 2008 and recreated in higher resolution on a new panel about 2014. This was a joint project of the OCDC and the property owner of Fun City who were both looking for a new public art piece on an originally long blank wall. Within each letter of OCEAN City are iconic features and activities of Ocean City. Check it out!

4) Boardwalk arch

At the east end of N. Division Street and on the west side of the Boardwalk is this attractive arch that was installed in 1999 as part of the Ocean City boardwalk improvements. These were the improvements that installed new wood decking, widened the boardwalk to include the concrete base south of 4th Street, new street lights, and boardwalk benches. The highlight of this project was the fun themed boardwalk arch located for many to see as entering Ocean City. But it’s also a great photo op for pedestrians looking for that opportune photo. Just remember the archway is quite tall and wide so its important to get the proper prospective standing under or next to it.

5) Painted utility boxes

Just find a favorite painted utility box in the downtown area and get your picture next to it. There are dozens of these painted utility boxes to choose from; they all have an Ocean City or Eastern Shore theme. You can find a list of these painted boxes (some have been revised) at the following link:

https://ocdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ArtOutsideTheBox_Online.pdf

These boxes, owned by Delmarva Power, were first painted in 2004 and most have been repainted by new artists and volunteers. This successful project was initiated by the OCDC and partnered with the Art League of Ocean City, other local organizations, local businesses, and area artists. So, pick out your favorite painted utility box for that special picture.

6) Native American sculpture

Located along the Ocean City inlet is this unique sculpture and the story behind the artist, Peter Wolf Toth. This sculpture by Mr. Toth was constructed and installed in 1976. He has returned to Ocean City to repair and maintain this oak wood sculpture. He has installed at least one of these majestic pieces in every US state and several countries. He has named these artworks as “Trail of the Whispering Giants.” Many drive by this sculpture on their visit to the Inlet Parking lot, but just a short walk along the inlet park area will bring you to this interesting artwork. Adjacent to this wooden sculpture is a plaque telling the story of this sculpture and Mr. Toth’s vision.

7) Wall mural on 15th Street shopping center

If you are walking, biking or driving south on Philadelphia Avenue you can’t miss this brightly colored wall mural on the west side of this street. It contains Ocean City themes of large crab, billfish, pelican, and more. It was painted two years ago by talented Ali Jacobs of TC Studios. TC Studios is located in one of the retail bays at this shopping center. The best viewing for this wall mural will be with limited vehicles present, of course.

8) Trimper Rides entrance sign

Just off the Boardwalk at S. Division Street is the south entrance to the Trimper Rides amusement park. Trimper is the oldest amusement park in Ocean City and how fitting to get a nice, memorable picture while standing under this archway. Plus, the Pirates Cove figure is near this sign, is a plus. And if were to take the picture from another angle you can even get the roller coaster as part of the background! The full amusement park will open on April 27th.

9) Ripley’s giant figures

A trifecta of fun photo ops is found on the north wall of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum on the boardwalk at Wicomico Street. It is here that you will find the large Good Year tire that has been a photo fixture since 2001. Next to it is the all-powerful and imposing Hulk figure installed in 2022. And beside Hulk is the shiny Rhino figure, installed in 2019, that completes this trio of bigger than life features. Your kids will love these figures! And even the big kids (adults) too!

10) Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum area photo ops

What is more than a trifecta? A quadfecta! Located at the south end of the Ocean City Boardwalk is the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. At this location you will find a variety of exhibits for great photo ops on the boardwalk for easy viewing. First is the large anchor, which is two- and one-half tons in weight and was recovered from the 1870’s shipwreck known locally as the Sailboat Wreck. Adjacent is a small cannon; British Manufactured Cannon, 12 pounder from about 1750. It was likely acquired by an American privateer armed vessel during the early American wars. It was uncovered in the 1980’s in Fells Point, Maryland. Next to these two displays is the exhibit case containing the largest white marlin caught in Ocean City. Not very far is another exhibit holding a large tiger shark (1,210 pounds) that was caught in 1983 off of Ocean City by Grace Czeniak. So much to select from. And while you are there, make time to visit the Life-Saving Station Museum. It’s loaded with Ocean City history items telling the story of everyone’s favorite coastal vacation resort.

So here are ten photo op locations with background information for you as you visit Ocean City on your next trip. Some may be old favorites, but some may be new. Either way, we look forward to seeing you around Ocean City and creating new memories.