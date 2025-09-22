Why You Can’t Miss Ocean City’s Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest on November 1

Ocean City, Maryland, is the place to be this fall. The first weekend of November (November 1–2, 2025) is packed with things to do, from the OC RV & Van Lifestyle Show to the Bronco Beach Bash, plus Halloween events on Friday night. But let’s be clear: the event you don’t want to miss is the Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest on Saturday, November 1.

And this year, the timing couldn’t be better: the weather on November 1 is typically perfect: sunshine, crisp fall air, and no hurricanes or rain in sight.

“But Halloween is Friday night…”

We get it — Friday night is all about costumes, candy, and late-night fun. Families will be at the Haunted Highway Trick-or-Treat Bash at the Convention Center (Oct 31, 4:30–7 p.m.), while adults flock to Ocean City’s nightlife. One of the biggest highlights is the legendary Halloween Costume Contest at Seacrets details here.

So here’s the pitch: why stop the party after Friday night?

Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest is the perfect after-party. Show off that costume one more time, keep the good vibes going, and switch from cocktails and late-night shots to unlimited local craft beer tastings, cider, mead, hard tea, and cocktails in the fresh fall sunshine with a gorgeous view of the bay.

Saturday, November 1: Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest

3rd Street Bayside Park, Ocean City, MD

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Unlimited craft beer tastings, cider, mead, cocktails & non-alcoholic brews

Picture this: You wake up Saturday, grab your friends, put your Halloween costume back on, and head downtown by the bay. The sun is shining, there’s a fall breeze, and live music is playing. Food trucks are serving, breweries like Dogfish Head, Burley Oak, Big Oyster, Fin City, Evolution, Burnish, and Big Truck are pouring, and your night-out crew is all together again — just in daylight.

It’s the ideal way to turn Halloween weekend into a two-day celebration.

Why Families (and Pet Owners) Love It Too

One of the best parts about Octoberfest is that it’s not just for late-night partiers. This event is kid- and pet-friendly:

There’s a playground at 3rd Street Bayside Park where kids can play while parents enjoy tastings.

Dogs are welcome on leashes, so nobody has to stay home.

Non-alcoholic options are available, making it inclusive for designated drivers and non-drinkers.

This makes Octoberfest unique: you can party with your friends, include your kids, bring your dog, and still enjoy one of Ocean City’s best festivals.

Octoberfest is Adding a Costume Contest!

Yes — we have added a costume contest for the day after Halloween.

Tap back into to the Halloween energy from the night before – or just keep it going all night long.

A daylight costume contest where you AND THE KIDS can win is a fun way to make the weekend extra special!

We will have an award for the best adult costume and an award for the best kids costumes. We may have to break the kids awards into 2 categories: 0-6 and 7-12.

The Rest of the Weekend: RVs & Broncos

OC RV & Van Lifestyle Show (Oct 31–Nov 2) — Tour the latest RVs, vans, and adventure vehicles at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

Bronco Beach Bash (Nov 1–2) — See vintage and custom Broncos, meet other fans, and watch these iconic vehicles cruise Ocean City.

Why You Shouldn’t Skip It

Halloween is Friday. But Saturday is for Octoberfest — and this year, it’s going to be perfect:

Ideal weather — sunshine, crisp fall air, no rain, no hurricanes.

Keep the Halloween fun alive by wearing your costume one more time.

Family- and pet-friendly , so kids and dogs join the party too.

Support local — proceeds benefit the Ocean City Development Corporation.

Exclusive access to the best breweries and craft beverages on the Shore.

Don’t let your weekend end with Halloween. Keep it going at Octoberfest Shore Craft Beer Fest, Saturday, November 1, 2025.