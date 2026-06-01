Ocean City, Blood Bank of Delmarva to Host 6th Annual Summer Blood Drive

Ocean City is close to collecting 15,000 donations over the history of its two annual blood drives

OCEAN CITY, MD. – Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) and the town of Ocean City, Maryland will host their 6th annual summer blood drive on Thursday, June 4th. This summer drive is in addition to the long-running winter blood drive that Ocean City has been hosting for 27 years.

Ocean City is close to hitting the 15,000-donation milestone over the history of both events, and needs just 114 donors at this drive to accomplish that goal. Town of Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan will present a proclamation commemorating the history of the Ocean City blood drive to BBD at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4th at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

This drive comes at a critical time, as healthcare professionals typically see a rise in serious injuries during the late spring and summer months due to increased travel, outdoor recreation, boating incidents, and holiday activity. At the same time, blood donations often decline because of school breaks, vacations, and holiday schedules, creating added strain on the blood supply during a critical period for patients.

WHEN: Thursday, June 4th from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

WHERE: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842

WHO: Blood Donors, Volunteers, Town of Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan, Blood Bank of Delmarva Representatives

WHY: It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

To sign up for this blood drive, click here or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

Donors can also visit Be the Reason to view upcoming summer donation opportunities, learn about additional donor promotions, and find convenient locations to donate.

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About Blood Bank of Delmarva

Founded in 1954, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has served the Delmarva Peninsula for 70 years, delivering nearly 90,000 lifesaving blood products annually to 40+ hospitals, EMS and healthcare partners. BBD is part of New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe), which spans 17+ states and delivers one million blood products to 400+ U.S. hospitals annually. NYBCe additionally delivers cellular therapies, specialty pharmacy, and medical services to 200+ research, academic and biopharmaceutical organizations. NYBCe’s Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute is a leader in hematology and transfusion medicine research, dedicated to the study, prevention, treatment and cure of bloodborne and blood-related diseases. BBD serves as a vital community lifeline dedicated to helping patients and advancing global public health. To learn more, visit delmarvablood.org. Connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.