Authentic German Festival in America’s Coolest Small Town

Get ready to raise a glass and embrace the authentic flavors, sounds, and traditions of Germany right in the heart of America’s Coolest Small Town. Berlin Oktoberfest 2025 is back and bigger than ever — combining local craft beverages, live music, authentic food, and a festive sidewalk sale in historic Downtown Berlin, Maryland.

This year’s event is officially hosted by the Town of Berlin through the Berlin Main Street and Arts & Entertainment District program. For the first time, Shore Craft Beer is partnering with the Town to bring local craft beer, cider, seltzer, and mixed drinks to Oktoberfest.

A new non-profit, Destination Growth Partners (DGP), will hold the liquor license for the festival. DGP’s mission is to:

Promote tourism and cultural knowledge of the Eastern Shore and Maryland

Partner with businesses and organizations to highlight destinations and regional products

Convene, educate, coordinate, and help drive tourism initiatives across the Shore

👉 Get your tickets here

Local Craft Beer, Cider, Seltzers & Mixed Drinks

With Shore Craft Beer’s help, Berlin Oktoberfest will feature craft beverages throughout town so you can skip long lines and enjoy more time celebrating.

Look for:

Drink Ticket Prices & Mug Specials

$6 for a single drink

$5 each when you buy 2 or more

Skip the Lines

🎟️ Special Offer: Get a double-walled stainless steel mug + 2 drink tickets for just $30 (in advance only). Hurry — only 350 mugs are available! Price will go up to $40 – if any are left for people who want to buy them the day of the event.

You can also purchase drink tickets ahead of time. Pre-orders for mugs and early drink ticket purchases can be picked up at the Berlin Visitors Center:

Wednesday & Thursday, 10/15-10/16: 9 am – 3 pm (pick-up only)

Friday, 10/17: 11 am – 4 pm (pick-up only)

Friday Evening: 4 – 7 pm (pick-up & pre-sales of any remaining mugs/tickets)

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment

Berlin’s streets will be filled with the lively sounds of Oktoberfest. This year’s lineup includes:

The Edelweiss Band – playing traditional Bavarian music

The Dunehounds – bringing high-energy vibes to keep the party going

🛍️ Berlin Fall Sidewalk Sale

In addition to music and beer, you can browse the annual Berlin Fall Sidewalk Sale. Local shops and vendors will spill into the streets, offering everything from fashion and gifts to art and handcrafted goods.

🌭 Authentic Oktoberfest Food

Come hungry! Local vendors will be serving all your German favorites and sweet treats, including:

Brats & knockwurst

Fresh-baked pretzels

German chocolate cake & pie

Ice cream & smoothies

Rain or Shine!

Berlin Oktoberfest is rain or shine. If the weather turns wet, activities will move indoors and pre-purchased drink tickets will still be honored at participating local businesses. A full list of participating locations will be posted on the Berlin Main Street Oktoberfest website in the event of rain.

Just Minutes from Ocean City

Staying in Ocean City? Berlin is only a quick 15-minute drive west — the perfect Saturday day trip! Escape the crowds on the beach, stroll the charming historic streets, and enjoy craft drinks, shopping, and live entertainment. Whether you’re a local, a vacationer, or just visiting for the weekend, this is your chance to experience one of Maryland’s most iconic fall festivals.

Parking & Shuttle Info

Park conveniently at Berlin Intermediate School and hop on the free shuttle to downtown.

Shuttle runs from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm

Sponsored by Ocean Downs Casino

Please note: No coolers allowed

Sponsored By

Berlin Oktoberfest is made possible with support from:

Maryland State Arts Council

Worcester County Arts Council

Department of Housing & Community Development

Don’t Miss It!

From beer lovers to music fans to families enjoying the crisp fall air, Berlin Oktoberfest has something for everyone. Tickets and mugs are limited, so plan ahead and buy early to skip the lines!

Click here to get your Berlin Oktoberfest mugs and save time

Learn more from Berlin Main Street