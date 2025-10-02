What are you looking for?
68 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Assateague Island National Seashore Open but Limited During Federal Shutdown

AssateagueNews
By Ann
photo friday eagle and flag
Jimmy Greene We caught this Beautiful site on Assateague Adventures

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – The ongoing federal government shutdown has forced Assateague Island National Seashore into limited operations, leaving visitors with open beaches and campgrounds but few staff and services available.

assateague island national seashore sign

According to the National Park Service’s official lapse plan (PDF here), the ASSATEAGUE ISLAND National Seashore will remain open for day-use activities such as beachgoing, hiking, and wildlife viewing. However, visitor centers are supposedly closed, ranger-led programs are suspended, and most staff have been furloughed. That leaves fewer rangers on duty and significantly reduced services like trash collection, law enforcement, and safety patrols.

On-the-Ground Observations at Assateague Island National Seashore

Day 1: Government Shutdown

During a recent visit, the visitor center was actually open and the desk was staffed by only one ranger, who explained that staff were not permitted to answer questions about the shutdown. At the ranger station where campers normally check in, the doors were locked. The Superintendent’s office number provided went unanswered, with no option to leave a message.

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND Visitors Center is open for now

This lack of communication and visible staff presence highlights the challenges of maintaining even partial operations during the shutdown.

assateague island visitor center

Camping Status

Camping at Assateague
You can even work from the beach!

government lapse in funding message on recreation.gov

The Recreation.gov system, where visitors typically book Assateague campsites, remains online. However, a notice posted on the site (screenshot above) warns that depending on agency operations, reservations may not be honored if a location closes during the shutdown. While the Assateague campground is technically open, there appears to be no staff available to assist campers or manage check-ins.

The message reads in part:

“Depending on agency operations, if you have a reservation at a location that closes and your reservation is canceled, you’ll receive an email with more information. Some locations will be closed and will not provide an email update. Please check the agency webpage or contact local offices directly for the latest information.”

Visitor Experience and Concerns

photo Friday Sharon Parker Finally saw a pony at Assateague!!
Sharon Parker – Finally saw a pony at Assateague!!

For now, Assateague’s beaches and trails remain popular for families and nature lovers, with many still arriving to see the island’s iconic wild horses. Yet the reduced staffing raises concerns about public safety, conservation oversight, and long-term care of the fragile island ecosystem.

assateague island - foal standing by the road

 

Visitors Can Help

Assateague is a wonderful asset to visitors and locals alike.  Many of us would miss access if the government closes the park, so the better stewards we all are of this national treasure, the more likely we are to continue to be able to enjoy the ASSATEAGUE ISLAND National Seashore.

  • Pack in and pack out all trash

  • Plan for self-sufficiency (no ranger-led programming or assistance available)

  • Verify campground status through Recreation.gov before traveling

  • Stay alert around wildlife, as monitoring is reduced

  • Keep your distance from the ponies.  For their safety and yours, please keep your distance.  This means in cars too.  Yesterday, a young pony showed a great deal of  interest in a car.  Stopping and creating traffic jams only leads people to behave badly.  Please keep moving.  Stop and park to take pictures.  Discourage ponies from eating your food.  

young pony interested in car - Assateague Island National Seashore

  • Drive slowly – keep to the posted speed limits. The ponies are not afraid of the road or the cars.  Please keep them safe by not speeding and by paying attention to where you are and what is around you.

Looking Ahead

Amber Bechtel Assateague Island

Until Congress restores funding, Assateague Island National Seashore will continue operating under partial, uncertain conditions. For the latest updates, visitors should check the official NPS Assateague website.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Breeze Airways Launches New Nonstop Route from Orlando to Salisbury, MD

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,140SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,140SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND