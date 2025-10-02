ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – The ongoing federal government shutdown has forced Assateague Island National Seashore into limited operations, leaving visitors with open beaches and campgrounds but few staff and services available.

According to the National Park Service’s official lapse plan (PDF here), the ASSATEAGUE ISLAND National Seashore will remain open for day-use activities such as beachgoing, hiking, and wildlife viewing. However, visitor centers are supposedly closed, ranger-led programs are suspended, and most staff have been furloughed. That leaves fewer rangers on duty and significantly reduced services like trash collection, law enforcement, and safety patrols.

On-the-Ground Observations at Assateague Island National Seashore

Day 1: Government Shutdown

During a recent visit, the visitor center was actually open and the desk was staffed by only one ranger, who explained that staff were not permitted to answer questions about the shutdown. At the ranger station where campers normally check in, the doors were locked. The Superintendent’s office number provided went unanswered, with no option to leave a message.

This lack of communication and visible staff presence highlights the challenges of maintaining even partial operations during the shutdown.

Camping Status

The Recreation.gov system, where visitors typically book Assateague campsites, remains online. However, a notice posted on the site (screenshot above) warns that depending on agency operations, reservations may not be honored if a location closes during the shutdown. While the Assateague campground is technically open, there appears to be no staff available to assist campers or manage check-ins.

The message reads in part:

“Depending on agency operations, if you have a reservation at a location that closes and your reservation is canceled, you’ll receive an email with more information. Some locations will be closed and will not provide an email update. Please check the agency webpage or contact local offices directly for the latest information.”

Visitor Experience and Concerns

For now, Assateague’s beaches and trails remain popular for families and nature lovers, with many still arriving to see the island’s iconic wild horses. Yet the reduced staffing raises concerns about public safety, conservation oversight, and long-term care of the fragile island ecosystem.

Visitors Can Help

Assateague is a wonderful asset to visitors and locals alike. Many of us would miss access if the government closes the park, so the better stewards we all are of this national treasure, the more likely we are to continue to be able to enjoy the ASSATEAGUE ISLAND National Seashore.

Pack in and pack out all trash

Plan for self-sufficiency (no ranger-led programming or assistance available)

Verify campground status through Recreation.gov before traveling

Stay alert around wildlife, as monitoring is reduced

Keep your distance from the ponies. For their safety and yours, please keep your distance. This means in cars too. Yesterday, a young pony showed a great deal of interest in a car. Stopping and creating traffic jams only leads people to behave badly. Please keep moving. Stop and park to take pictures. Discourage ponies from eating your food.

Drive slowly – keep to the posted speed limits. The ponies are not afraid of the road or the cars. Please keep them safe by not speeding and by paying attention to where you are and what is around you.

Looking Ahead

Until Congress restores funding, Assateague Island National Seashore will continue operating under partial, uncertain conditions. For the latest updates, visitors should check the official NPS Assateague website.