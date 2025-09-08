OCtoberfest 2025 – Ocean City, Maryland

Octoberfest 2025 – Ocean City, Maryland

Raise a glass and celebrate fall at the 11th Annual Octoberfest in Ocean City, MD! This family-friendly, pet-friendly beer festival takes place on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the beautiful 3rd Street Bayside Park. Enjoy unlimited craft beer tastings, food trucks, vendors, live music, and more—all while supporting the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), which works to enhance downtown Ocean City for residents and visitors alike.

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Location: 3rd Street Bayside Park, Ocean City, Maryland

Tickets: Buy your Octoberfest tickets now

Beer & Beverages

Octoberfest 2025 offers one of the widest beverage selections on the Shore:

Local craft beers from top breweries

Hard seltzers and hard teas

Mead & wine options

Ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs)

Plenty of non-alcoholic choices

VIP ticket holders also enjoy early entry and exclusive pours of special beers during the VIP hour.

Live Music & Entertainment

The band will be announced next week (September 15, 2025)

Get ready to dance! Octoberfest features live music all afternoon at the park, creating the perfect backdrop for sipping, shopping, and enjoying Ocean City’s crisp fall weather. The band will be announced soon—expect high-energy entertainment that gets everyone on their feet.

With the playground at 3rd Street Bayside Park, kids will have plenty to do, while adults can enjoy the festive atmosphere with friends and family.

Food Trucks & Vendors

This year’s Octoberfest will feature five food trucks serving up everything from local favorites to festival treats. In addition, dozens of local vendors will be on-site with artisan goods, crafts, and specialty items.

Plan to browse, buy, and sample while enjoying your drinks and live entertainment.

Kid & Pet Friendly

Bring the whole family—kids and pets are welcome! The playground at 3rd Street is a hit with children, and leashed pets are invited to join the fun.

Ticket Information

Get your tickets early—prices are better than ever this year, with reduced costs for General Admission and VIP!

General Admission – $37.31 ($35 + fee) 1:30 – 4:30 pm entry Unlimited tastings of all beverages

VIP Ticket – $63.03 ($60 + fee) 12:30 – 4:30 pm early entry Unlimited tastings + TWO full pours Double-walled, engraved stainless steel mug (souvenir to keep!) Special tent access, exclusive beers, free water & soda

Designated Driver – $16.73 ($15 + fee) Entry with friends Unlimited water & soda



Purchase your Octoberfest 2025 tickets here.

All proceeds benefit the OCDC, dedicated to improving downtown Ocean City.

Why Octoberfest in Ocean City?

Unlimited craft beverage tastings from local breweries & makers

Live music in a waterfront park setting

Five food trucks & dozens of local vendors

Family- and pet-friendly atmosphere

Exclusive VIP perks with stainless steel mugs & bonus pours

Support a great cause while celebrating the season

Join us for an unforgettable fall festival in the heart of Ocean City!