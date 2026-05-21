One Drink, One App – A Rainy Day Activity in Ocean City, Maryland

Rainy weekends shouldn’t have you stuck inside your hotel room. In fact, a little drizzle is the perfect excuse to turn your day into a fun food-and-drink crawl through some of Ocean City’s newest and best restaurants.

The Challenge

Order one appetizer and one signature drink at each stop, relax for a bit, then head to the next spot when the rain lets up. From rooftop cocktails to seafood bites and comfort food classics, this “One Drink, One App” tour is a delicious way to spend a gray beach day.

Downtown

Start your rainy-day crawl at Katamala with a small meze sampler of hummus, babs ghanoush, and saksuka paired with a classy elderflower spritz. The laid-back coastal vibe instantly feels like vacation, even if the skies are gloomy outside.

Next, head downtown to Angler Restaurant for their grouper fingers and a marina mojito while overlooking the marina. The waterfront views somehow make rainy weather feel even more charming.

A short walk away is Crawl Street Tavern, a fun and casual stop just off the Boardwalk. Try the tomato, basil crab soup with grilled cheese app with a cold draft beer or house cocktail while listening to live music and escaping the rain for a while.

Mid Town

Seafood lovers should definitely make a stop at Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar for boom boom shrimp or crab hush puppies paired with a spicy bloody mary. It is the kind of spot where you can comfortably linger while the storm rolls by.

For something a little more upscale, Marlin Moon offers $1.50 local oysters or $2.50 specialty oysters alongside handcrafted cocktail, like a pearl and petal lychee martini that feel perfect for a rainy afternoon date night.

If comfort food is calling your name, Longboard Cafe is the move. Their lobster mac and cheese or island frachos paired with a refreshing love potion #9. the perfect balance of fresh and beachy.

Roof Top

End the night above the city lights at Spain Wine Bar overlooking the bay. Order a shareable appetizer, I recommend the charcuterie board, and a signature smoky old fashion while watching the rain fall over the bayside. Rooftop restaurants somehow make stormy weather feel extra relaxing.

Cheers to Rainy Days

Rain at the beach is temporary, but great food, drinks, and good company can easily turn a gloomy weekend into one of the best memories of your Ocean City trip.