June is Packed with Fun in Ocean City, Maryland

Summer has officially arrived, and June is one of the best months to visit Ocean City, Maryland. From exciting events and Father’s Day celebrations to unforgettable adventures on the water and in the sky, there is something happening every weekend.

50 Years of the OC Bowl

This weekend, skateboarding fans can help celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Ocean City’s legendary Ocean Bowl Skate Park. The special anniversary bash takes place June 6 and features live skating, music, memorabilia, and plenty of nostalgia for one of the nation’s oldest municipal skate parks.

The excitement continues next weekend when the OC Air Show returns to town on June 13-14. The skies above the beach will come alive with breathtaking aerial performances, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Whether you’re watching from the sand, the Boardwalk, or an oceanfront balcony, it’s one of Ocean City’s most spectacular annual events.

Father’s Day

Father’s Day falls on June 21 this year, making it the perfect excuse for a family getaway. Treat Dad to a day of adventure with a parasailing flight high above the Atlantic. There’s nothing quite like soaring hundreds of feet above the beach and taking in panoramic views of Ocean City. Better yet, discounted gift cards for parasailing are available through the www.oceancity.com/store.

For dads who prefer to keep their feet a little closer to the water, a cruise aboard a Seacrets boat offers a relaxing way to enjoy the bayside scenery. Sunset cruises, tiki boat adventures, and waterfront views create memories the whole family will enjoy. Discounted Seacrets cruise gift cards are also available now through the www.oceancity.com/store.

Looking for an even bigger thrill? Book a helicopter tour with MyFlight and see Ocean City from an entirely new perspective. From the Boardwalk and beaches to Assateague Island and the bay, the views are unforgettable. Gift cards for helicopter tours will soon be available as well.

Save with Oceancity.com

No matter when you visit this June, Ocean City is filled with sunshine, family fun, and exciting events. Before booking your adventures, be sure to visit our website and save on discounted gift cards for parasailing and Seacrets cruises, with helicopter tour gift cards coming soon. Visit the store at www.oceancity.com/store and start planning your summer fun today!