52.1 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Vote Now: Help Decide the Winners of the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest!

Arts & CultureBEST OF OCEAN CITYNews
By Ann

Cast Your Daily Votes and Support Your Favorite Ocean City Photos

Ocean City, MD fans, it’s time to make your voices heard! Voting is officially open for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest. This year, we’re showcasing the very best images that capture the spirit, beauty, and fun of Ocean City, and we need your help to choose the winners!

Voting is easy, fun, and — best of all — you can cast up to 10 votes each day. Rally behind your favorite photographers and make sure their incredible shots rise to the top!

👉 Vote Here Now!

A Big Thank You to Our Amazing Photographers

First, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who submitted photos!
We received hundreds of stunning entries from photographers who beautifully captured the essence of Ocean City. After careful review, we narrowed it down to the top 40 photos for the first round of public voting.

Every image submitted showcased a different side of Ocean City — from serene sunsets and lively boardwalk scenes to playful beach days and stunning wildlife moments. We’re so grateful for your creativity and passion!

How the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest Voting Works

  • Vote Daily: Each voter can cast up to 10 votes per day — so make it a daily habit!

  • Photo Eliminations: Every few days, we’ll remove the photos with the fewest votes to keep the competition exciting.

  • Final Round: We’ll continue narrowing the field until we get down to the top 20 photos, when final voting will begin.

  • Support Your Favorites: Encourage your friends, family, and followers to vote too — every single vote matters!

Why Your Vote Matters

Your votes not only determine the winners but also honor the photographers who captured the moments that make Ocean City so special. Every image tells a story, and your participation helps celebrate the artistry and spirit of our community.  Remember the photos we show below are only a few of the 40 we have put up for your voting.  

Take a look at a few of the incredible entries you’ll see in the poll:

samantha marvel 0427 Sunset-Park-Fox-OCMD 2-2
“Sunset Park Fox”

 

waves at sunrise in Ocean City - photo in the 2025 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest.
“Waves at Sunrise in Ocean City”
0427 melissa miller crowd on beach concert-2
“Concert Mania” – Classic Ocean City concert scene

 

 

Ocean City sunrise from her ride.
Kites over the beach
Kites over the beach
billtaylor 0427 pier sunrise-2
“Pier Sunrise”

Vote Now and Return Often!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement!
Click here to vote now!

Voting will remain open daily, and the competition will heat up as we move closer to crowning the winners of the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest.

📸 Vote every day — and watch for new polls every few days as we narrow it down to the top 20!

Learn More About the Contest

For full contest details, prize information, and official rules, visit our contest announcement page here.

Thank you again to all our photographers — and to everyone who is voting — for making the Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest such an exciting celebration of everything we love about OCMD!

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Art League of Ocean City Opens New Exhibits at First Friday Reception May 2 With Free Adission

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,030SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,030SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND