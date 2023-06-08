Great Webcams to watch the Air Show without Being in Ocean City

If you don’t feel like braving the crowds for the Ocean City Air Show, but you still want to watch the Thunderbirds and the rest of the amazing line-up of antique, acrobatic, and military air craft, then check out these webcams that look at the sky above the beach.

The main focus of the Air Show will be over the ocean where the tents are set up between 13th and 17th Streets, but your views from the Boardwalk or beach anywhere from 6th to 26th Streets will be great. Lots of people like to watch from West Ocean City too. Try the Shrimp Boat for a good view and a great meal at the same time!

The Hyatt Place Boardwalk Webcam Looking North (from 16th)

Right in the middle of the Air Show ground zero, the Hyatt Place is a great hotel to stay in during the Air Show and all the rest of the year, too, but it’s a great place to set up on the beach or watch this webcam if you aren’t able to get here.

The Hyatt Place Air Show Cam

This camera has a straight on view of the ocean where all the planes will pass throughout the Ocean City Air Show. Watch for planes, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the teams practice and then perform in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Monte Carlo Boardwalk

While the color on this camera is a little off, you will still get a great view of the skies above the beach starting at 11th Street and looking south towards the inlet.

The Ocean City Inlet from Trimper Rides

You’ll get a good view of the planes as they fly past the pier in Ocean City from this webcam located in Trimper Rides. You will also get a good feel for the parking at the inlet lot.

Grand Hotel on the Beach at 21st Street

Here is a view of the skies above 21st Street from the Grand Hotel Ocean City. It won’t be the center of activity, but you will certainly see the planes as they go by…