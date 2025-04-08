44.6 F
Ocean City
Capture the Essence of Ocean City, MD: Announcing the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest

BEST OF OCEAN CITYNewsI Love OC
By Ann

Ocean City, MD – OceanCity.com is thrilled to unveil a new format for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest, inviting photography enthusiasts to submit their high-resolution photographs that capture the beauty and essence of Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding area. Participants can submit their entries here: Ocean City Photo Contest Submission.  

New Submission Process & Social Media Promotion

This year’s contest introduces an exciting way to generate community support by sharing the submitted photos on our Facebook and Instagram pages. From these submissions, we will select the top 20 photos to compete in a public voting poll on Facebook. The photo with the highest number of votes will be featured on the Best of Ocean City award plaques for 2025 along with the name of the photographer.

Capture the Essence of Ocean City

Participants are encouraged to showcase the spirit, scenery, and culture of Ocean City through their photography. Whether it’s the stunning coastline, lively boardwalk, vibrant community events, or breathtaking sunsets, we’re seeking images that represent the charm of this coastal jewel. All entries should be suitable for printing at 18” x 18”.

Photographers Can Share Their Work to a Wider Audience

Ann Hillyer, CEO of OceanCity.com, expressed her excitement: “We are eager to witness the creativity and talent of photographers as they capture the heart of Ocean City for the second year in a row. This contest not only celebrates our beautiful resort town, but it also offers photographers a chance to share their work with a broader audience.”

By submitting photos, contestants agree that their entries become the property of OceanCity.com. The top photos will be chosen for public voting, which begins on April 11. You must submit a high resolution version of your photo to win.  

Important Dates: 

    • Accepting photo Submissions:  April 8 – Apr 27, 2025
    • Voting Open: April 28 until May 17, 2025 
    • Winners Announced: May 23, 2025 in Ocean City Today/Dispatch and on OceanCity.com
    • 2025 Best of Ocean City® Plaques Distributed:  June 1, 2025

Voting for Best of Ocean City® 2026 Opens May 23, 2025

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Following the announcement of the winners, voting for the 2026 contest will commence on May 23, 2025, and run through April 2026, giving participants and enthusiasts alike the chance to engage and appreciate Ocean City’s beauty year-round.

To enter the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest, please submit your photos using the form below.  votin or on the OceanCity.com Facebook page.

Submit Your Photos 

Please submit your photos for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 photo contest.

 

Ocean City Photo Contest Submission

    For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

    Ann Hillyer, amh@maryland.com

    Join us in celebrating the splendor of Ocean City, MD through the lens of talented photographers. Let your photo be the next iconic image to grace the Best of Ocean City® awards!

    By entering the OceanCity.com Photo Contest, you agree to the following rules and disclaimers:

    • Copyright and Ownership: All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries.
    • Permissions: If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly.
    • Usage Rights: By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions.
    • Content Restrictions: Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience.
    • Resolution:  The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 winners plaque.  OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos.
    • Photographers:  Anybody can submit a photo as long as it adheres to the above rules.  Also, no watermarks or other logos are allowed.  Your name as the winning photographer will be included on the awards.

    We reserve the right to disqualify any entries that violate these rules.

    2024 Photo Contest Winner for Best of Ocean City

    The BEST of OCEAN CITY® winner plaque 2023
    All winners of the Best of Ocean City® contest, whether they won the most votes in their poll or they were chosen as the best by the editorial selection board, receive one of these beautiful metal award signs. Wherever you see this sign, you know the business is truly the best of Ocean City®.

    Best of Ocean City 2021

    Ann
    Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
    Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
    KNOW YOUR OCEAN CITY BAYSIDE

