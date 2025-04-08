Ocean City, MD – OceanCity.com is thrilled to unveil a new format for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest, inviting photography enthusiasts to submit their high-resolution photographs that capture the beauty and essence of Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding area. Participants can submit their entries here: Ocean City Photo Contest Submission.

New Submission Process & Social Media Promotion

This year’s contest introduces an exciting way to generate community support by sharing the submitted photos on our Facebook and Instagram pages. From these submissions, we will select the top 20 photos to compete in a public voting poll on Facebook. The photo with the highest number of votes will be featured on the Best of Ocean City award plaques for 2025 along with the name of the photographer.

Capture the Essence of Ocean City

Participants are encouraged to showcase the spirit, scenery, and culture of Ocean City through their photography. Whether it’s the stunning coastline, lively boardwalk, vibrant community events, or breathtaking sunsets, we’re seeking images that represent the charm of this coastal jewel. All entries should be suitable for printing at 18” x 18”.

Photographers Can Share Their Work to a Wider Audience

Ann Hillyer, CEO of OceanCity.com, expressed her excitement: “We are eager to witness the creativity and talent of photographers as they capture the heart of Ocean City for the second year in a row. This contest not only celebrates our beautiful resort town, but it also offers photographers a chance to share their work with a broader audience.”

By submitting photos, contestants agree that their entries become the property of OceanCity.com. The top photos will be chosen for public voting, which begins on April 11. You must submit a high resolution version of your photo to win.

Important Dates:

Accepting photo Submissions: April 8 – Apr 27, 2025 Voting Open : April 28 until May 17, 2025 Winners Announced : May 23, 2025 in Ocean City Today/Dispatch and on OceanCity.com 2025 Best of Ocean City® Plaques Distributed: June 1, 2025



Voting for Best of Ocean City® 2026 Opens May 23, 2025

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Following the announcement of the winners, voting for the 2026 contest will commence on May 23, 2025, and run through April 2026, giving participants and enthusiasts alike the chance to engage and appreciate Ocean City’s beauty year-round.

To enter the Best of Ocean City® 2025 Photo Contest, please submit your photos using the form below. votin or on the OceanCity.com Facebook page.

Submit Your Photos

Please submit your photos for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 photo contest.

Ocean City Photo Contest Submission Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Enter Email Confirm Email File (Required) Drop files here or Select files Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, heif, raw, heic, heic, Max. file size: 15 MB, Max. files: 3. Tell Us About Your Photo Please include location of photo Competition Terms and Conditions (Required) By entering the OceanCity.com Photo Contest, you agree to the following rules and disclaimers:



Copyright and Ownership: All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries.



Permissions: If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly.



Usage Rights: By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions.



Content Restrictions: Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience.



Resolution: The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2024 winners plaque. OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos.



Photographers: Anybody can submit a photo as long as it adheres to the above rules. Also, no watermarks or other logos are allowed. Your name as the winning photographer will be included on the awards.

I agree to the competition terms and conditions. CAPTCHA Δ

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Ann Hillyer, amh@maryland.com

Join us in celebrating the splendor of Ocean City, MD through the lens of talented photographers. Let your photo be the next iconic image to grace the Best of Ocean City® awards!

By entering the OceanCity.com Photo Contest, you agree to the following rules and disclaimers:

Copyright and Ownership: All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries.

All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries. Permissions: If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly.

If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly. Usage Rights: By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions.

By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions. Content Restrictions: Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience.

Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience. Resolution: The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 winners plaque. OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos.

The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2025 winners plaque. OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos. Photographers: Anybody can submit a photo as long as it adheres to the above rules. Also, no watermarks or other logos are allowed. Your name as the winning photographer will be included on the awards.

We reserve the right to disqualify any entries that violate these rules.