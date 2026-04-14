Vintage & Vinyl 2026: Berlin, Maryland’s Biggest Record Store Day Festival Yet

Free all-day event · Saturday, April 18 · 11 am–4 pm · Downtown Berlin, MD

Downtown Berlin, Maryland is turning up the volume. On Saturday, April 18, 2026,

the town’s beloved Arts & Entertainment District hosts its third annual

Vintage & Vinyl — a free, all-day celebration of

Record Store Day, the internationally recognized event that honors

independent record shops and the timeless ritual of vinyl. And this year, it’s bigger

than ever.

Streets close. Stages go up. Craft beer flows from some of the Eastern Shore’s finest

breweries. Vintage vendors line Pitts Street from end to end. And headlining the whole

thing is Brian Sella — the lead singer of national indie-rock act

The Front Bottoms. Oh, and did we mention? It’s completely free to attend.

Event at a Glance

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

11:00 am – 4:00 pm Location: Downtown Berlin, MD (Pitts Street & surrounding blocks)

Downtown Berlin, MD (Pitts Street & surrounding blocks) Admission: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Parking: West Street Lot and Stephen Decatur Park — everything is walkable from either

West Street Lot and Stephen Decatur Park — everything is walkable from either More info: berlinmainstreet.com/vintage-vinyl

Why This Year Is Different

For the first two years, Vintage & Vinyl was a beloved neighborhood gathering. In 2026,

it becomes a full downtown festival. According to Berlin’s Economic and Community

Development Director Ivy Wells, the expansion was deliberate and

long overdue.

“We’re closing the streets, adding beer and drinks and a full day of live music.

Bringing in a national act like Brian Sella is also new for us, and we were able to do

that with support from the Maryland State Arts Council. It just feels like a much bigger

experience this year.” — Ivy Wells, Berlin Economic & Community Development Director

The event is funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council

and produced by the Berlin Main Street Arts & Entertainment District —

a program that has helped earn Berlin a reputation as one of America’s premier small-town

arts destinations. The town has multiple shops that carry new vinyl, a distinction that

genuinely sets it apart.

“Music has always been a big part of Berlin, and there’s something special about vinyl —

it’s how music was meant to be heard.” — Ivy Wells

Live Music Lineup

Four acts. One street. Music that moves from homegrown Shore talent to a genuine national

headliner — all in Berlin’s intimate, walkable downtown.

The Papers

Opening the day is The Papers, a duo out of Salisbury, MD. A perfect

warm-up act to set the vinyl-loving mood.

JOURNOS featuring Brian Russo

Mid-day energy comes from JOURNOS, featuring Brian Russo,

keeping the momentum going into the afternoon.

Sketchbook (Gavin Hades)

Gavin Hades — an Ocean City local and rising talent who has shared stages

with artists like Bret Michaels — brings his new band Sketchbook to

Pitts Street. One of the region’s most exciting young acts performing in front of a

hometown crowd.

Brian Sella of The Front Bottoms ⭐ Headliner

Closing out the day is Brian Sella, the lead singer and creative force

behind The Front Bottoms — the New Jersey indie-rock band with a deeply

devoted national following, known for their raw, confessional songwriting and electric

live energy. Seeing Sella perform in an intimate downtown setting like Berlin is the kind

of experience that doesn’t come around often. Don’t miss it.

Vintage Vendors & Downtown Shopping

Pitts Street will be lined with juried vintage vendors selling clothing,

home décor, books, and carefully curated finds — all perfectly in the spirit of the day.

Many of Berlin’s beloved downtown shops will run sidewalk sales throughout the festival.

“You can spend the whole day downtown and not run out of things to do.” — Ivy Wells

Berlin has built its reputation as a destination for shoppers, diners, and explorers.

Record Store Day just gives everyone one more great reason to make the trip.

What’s Pouring: Craft Beer & Drinks

Five outstanding regional breweries are bringing their best to Vintage & Vinyl 2026.

Beer is $6 for one, $5 each when you buy two or more.

Burley Oak Brewing Co.

One of the Shore’s most celebrated craft breweries and Berlin’s hometown brewery brings a strong lineup. Draft options

include the Lost IPA and the crisp, easy-drinking

Slice Shop Lager. Non-alcoholic fans can enjoy the

Refresh Adaptogenic Sparkling Water. And for something a little more

festive, Burley Oak is also pouring vodka-based RTD cans in five

flavors: Wild Berry Lemonade, Boardwalk, Lemonade, Peach Tea, and Tea with Lemon.

Evo Brewing

Evo brings the fan-favorite Tiki Torch alongside two additional

tap selections to be announced — check back for updates.

Fin City Brewing Co.

Fin City is pouring the hazy, hop-forward Reel Haze — smooth and

juicy with a finish that earns its name — alongside the Pure Lure Pilsner,

a clean, golden classic available in cans.

Calvert Brewing Co.

Calvert rolls in with 15 cases of the crowd-pleasing Excellent Adventure

plus the laid-back, flavorful Jalisco Living. They are being contract brewed by the local favorite brewery in nearby Salisbury, Maryland: Burnish Beer Co

Burnish Beer Co.

Burnish rounds out the lineup with the smooth, sessionable Drift Winter Lager

and the indulgent Loose Lips Sink Ships — a rich peanut butter milk stout

that is roasty, decadent, and completely unforgettable.

Beer pricing: $6 for one · $5 each for two or more

About Record Store Day

Record Store Day is an internationally recognized, semi-annual celebration of independent

record stores and the culture surrounding them — uniting fans and small businesses through

limited-edition vinyl releases and a shared love of music. Berlin’s Vintage & Vinyl

event honors that spirit by weaving together music, community, and local creativity in

one of Maryland’s most charming downtowns.

Plan Your Visit

Vintage & Vinyl is free to attend and open to all ages. Parking is available at

the West Street Lot and Stephen Decatur Park — both

within easy walking distance of everything. No shuttle service this year, but you won’t

need one: Berlin’s downtown is compact, beautiful, and built for a day of wandering.

📅 Saturday, April 18, 2026

🕚 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

📍 Downtown Berlin, MD — Pitts Street & surrounding area

— Pitts Street & surrounding area 🎟️ Free admission

🅿️ Parking: Get directions here

→ Full event details at berlinmainstreet.com

Sources & Further Reading