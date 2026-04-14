Vintage & Vinyl 2026: Berlin, Maryland’s Biggest Record Store Day Festival Yet

Free all-day event · Saturday, April 18 · 11 am–4 pm · Downtown Berlin, MD
Downtown Berlin, Maryland is turning up the volume. On Saturday, April 18, 2026,
the town’s beloved Arts & Entertainment District hosts its third annual
Vintage & Vinyl — a free, all-day celebration of
Record Store Day, the internationally recognized event that honors
independent record shops and the timeless ritual of vinyl. And this year, it’s bigger
than ever.
Streets close. Stages go up. Craft beer flows from some of the Eastern Shore’s finest
breweries. Vintage vendors line Pitts Street from end to end. And headlining the whole
thing is Brian Sella — the lead singer of national indie-rock act
The Front Bottoms. Oh, and did we mention? It’s completely free to attend.
Event at a Glance
- Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
- Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Location: Downtown Berlin, MD (Pitts Street & surrounding blocks)
- Admission: Free and open to the public
- Parking: West Street Lot and Stephen Decatur Park — everything is walkable from either
- More info: berlinmainstreet.com/vintage-vinyl
Why This Year Is Different
For the first two years, Vintage & Vinyl was a beloved neighborhood gathering. In 2026,
it becomes a full downtown festival. According to Berlin’s Economic and Community
Development Director Ivy Wells, the expansion was deliberate and
long overdue.
“We’re closing the streets, adding beer and drinks and a full day of live music.
Bringing in a national act like Brian Sella is also new for us, and we were able to do
that with support from the Maryland State Arts Council. It just feels like a much bigger
experience this year.”
— Ivy Wells, Berlin Economic & Community Development Director
The event is funded by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council
and produced by the Berlin Main Street Arts & Entertainment District —
a program that has helped earn Berlin a reputation as one of America’s premier small-town
arts destinations. The town has multiple shops that carry new vinyl, a distinction that
genuinely sets it apart.
“Music has always been a big part of Berlin, and there’s something special about vinyl —
it’s how music was meant to be heard.”
— Ivy Wells
Live Music Lineup
Four acts. One street. Music that moves from homegrown Shore talent to a genuine national
headliner — all in Berlin’s intimate, walkable downtown.
The Papers
Opening the day is The Papers, a duo out of Salisbury, MD. A perfect
warm-up act to set the vinyl-loving mood.
JOURNOS featuring Brian Russo
Mid-day energy comes from JOURNOS, featuring Brian Russo,
keeping the momentum going into the afternoon.
Sketchbook (Gavin Hades)
Gavin Hades — an Ocean City local and rising talent who has shared stages
with artists like Bret Michaels — brings his new band Sketchbook to
Pitts Street. One of the region’s most exciting young acts performing in front of a
hometown crowd.
Brian Sella of The Front Bottoms ⭐ Headliner
Closing out the day is Brian Sella, the lead singer and creative force
behind The Front Bottoms — the New Jersey indie-rock band with a deeply
devoted national following, known for their raw, confessional songwriting and electric
live energy. Seeing Sella perform in an intimate downtown setting like Berlin is the kind
of experience that doesn’t come around often. Don’t miss it.
Vintage Vendors & Downtown Shopping
Pitts Street will be lined with juried vintage vendors selling clothing,
home décor, books, and carefully curated finds — all perfectly in the spirit of the day.
Many of Berlin’s beloved downtown shops will run sidewalk sales throughout the festival.
“You can spend the whole day downtown and not run out of things to do.”
— Ivy Wells
Berlin has built its reputation as a destination for shoppers, diners, and explorers.
Record Store Day just gives everyone one more great reason to make the trip.
What’s Pouring: Craft Beer & Drinks
Five outstanding regional breweries are bringing their best to Vintage & Vinyl 2026.
Beer is $6 for one, $5 each when you buy two or more.
Burley Oak Brewing Co.
One of the Shore’s most celebrated craft breweries and Berlin’s hometown brewery brings a strong lineup. Draft options
include the Lost IPA and the crisp, easy-drinking
Slice Shop Lager. Non-alcoholic fans can enjoy the
Refresh Adaptogenic Sparkling Water. And for something a little more
festive, Burley Oak is also pouring vodka-based RTD cans in five
flavors: Wild Berry Lemonade, Boardwalk, Lemonade, Peach Tea, and Tea with Lemon.
Evo Brewing
Evo brings the fan-favorite Tiki Torch alongside two additional
tap selections to be announced — check back for updates.
Fin City Brewing Co.
Fin City is pouring the hazy, hop-forward Reel Haze — smooth and
juicy with a finish that earns its name — alongside the Pure Lure Pilsner,
a clean, golden classic available in cans.
Calvert Brewing Co.
Calvert rolls in with 15 cases of the crowd-pleasing Excellent Adventure
plus the laid-back, flavorful Jalisco Living. They are being contract brewed by the local favorite brewery in nearby Salisbury, Maryland: Burnish Beer Co
Burnish Beer Co.
Burnish rounds out the lineup with the smooth, sessionable Drift Winter Lager
and the indulgent Loose Lips Sink Ships — a rich peanut butter milk stout
that is roasty, decadent, and completely unforgettable.
Beer pricing: $6 for one · $5 each for two or more
About Record Store Day
Record Store Day is an internationally recognized, semi-annual celebration of independent
record stores and the culture surrounding them — uniting fans and small businesses through
limited-edition vinyl releases and a shared love of music. Berlin’s Vintage & Vinyl
event honors that spirit by weaving together music, community, and local creativity in
one of Maryland’s most charming downtowns.
Plan Your Visit
Vintage & Vinyl is free to attend and open to all ages. Parking is available at
the West Street Lot and Stephen Decatur Park — both
within easy walking distance of everything. No shuttle service this year, but you won’t
need one: Berlin’s downtown is compact, beautiful, and built for a day of wandering.
- 📅 Saturday, April 18, 2026
- 🕚 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
- 📍 Downtown Berlin, MD — Pitts Street & surrounding area
- 🎟️ Free admission
- 🅿️ Parking: Get directions here
→ Full event details at berlinmainstreet.com