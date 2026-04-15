Spark Your Creative Second Act: Art League of Ocean City Launches Creative Connections: A Free Program Exploring Creativity, Connection, and Community.

This May, the Ocean City Center for the Arts is opening its doors to a new kind of Friday morning tradition. The Art League of Ocean City is thrilled to announce the launch of Creative Connections, a free monthly art club designed for individuals aged 60+ who believe that creativity has no retirement date.

Held on the second Friday of every month, this two-hour gathering blends professional artistic insight with the warmth of a social coffee house.

What to Expect:

Peer-Led Inspiration: Each session kicks off with a curated presentation by fellow art lovers and instructors in the 60+ community, covering everything from local history in art to modern techniques.

Meaningful Connection: The second hour is dedicated to open conversation. It’s a space to share ideas, meet like-minded neighbors, and forge new friendships over light refreshments.

A Welcoming Atmosphere: Whether you are a lifelong artist or someone who has never been to a gallery, this club is about the joy of discovery.

“Creative Connections is about celebrating creativity at every stage of life,” said Rina Thaler, Executive Director of the Art League. “We listened to our 60+ community—through focus groups and volunteers—and learned they want a space to come together for learning, meaningful connections, sharing stories, and rediscovering creativity in a warm, welcoming environment.”

Event Details:

When: Second Friday of the month (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Dates: May 8, June 12, July 10, Sept 11, Oct 9, Nov 13, Dec 11.

Where: Art League of Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th Street bayside.

Cost: Free (includes light refreshments).

On May 8th, filmmakers Joan Floyd and Doug Armstrong will talk about making a short film using an iPhone. Their film, “That Seagull Story” was screened for the 2026 Ocean City Film Festival. Discover how to turn limitations into assets as you hear about story, script, locations, cast, crew, rehearsal, filming , sound and editing.

Join the Conversation. Space is complimentary but RSVPs are encouraged to ensure enough refreshments for all. Rediscover your passion for the arts and meet the people who make Ocean City’s creative scene so special.

To RSVP go to https://canvas. artleagueofoceancity.org/ classes/3049 or call the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.