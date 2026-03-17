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Vintage, Vinyl & Vibes: Berlin’s Record Store Day Celebration Brings Music, Makers & Craft Beverages Together

Arts & CultureDay TripsBerlin
By Ann

Downtown Berlin is turning up the volume this spring with a can’t-miss celebration of music, creativity, and community. On Saturday, April 18, the Berlin Main Street Arts & Entertainment District will host its Vintage & Vinyl Record Store Day Event, a free, all-day experience from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This lively event pays tribute to Record Store Day, the internationally recognized celebration of independent record stores and the culture that surrounds them. In true Berlin fashion, the town is putting its own spin on the occasion—blending live music, curated vintage vendors, local art, and small-town charm into one unforgettable day.

Headliner Spotlight: Brian Sella

brian sella photo vintage and vinyl

Taking center stage is Brian Sella, nationally known recording artist and lead singer of The Front Bottoms. His performance brings a major musical moment to this intimate downtown setting, offering fans a rare chance to see a nationally touring artist in the heart of Berlin.

Learn more about the event and performance here:
https://berlinmainstreet.com/vintage-vinyl/

A Vintage Lover’s Dream

vintage and vinyl in berlin md

Throughout downtown, visitors can browse a juried selection of vintage vendors and artists, featuring everything from classic vinyl records to retro clothing, collectibles, and handmade goods. Many of Berlin’s local businesses—especially those specializing in vinyl and vintage—will be highlighted, creating a walkable, immersive experience.

Sip Local with Destination Growth Partners

breweries and distilleries for vintage and vinyl in Berlin MD

 

Adding even more flavor to the day, Destination Growth Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Maryland’s craft beverage industry, will be on-site offering a curated lineup of local drinks. Attendees can enjoy:

  • Craft beer,
  • Ready-to-drink cocktails,
  • Hard tea,
  • And more

Standout regional producers, include:

  • Burley Oak Brewing Company (Berlin)
  • Berlin Beer Company (Berlin)
  • Forgotten 50 Distilling (Berlin)
  • Fin City Brewing Company (Ocean City)
  • Evolution Craft Brewing Co. (EVO) (Salisbury)
  • Burnish Beer Company (Salisbury)
  • Calvert Brewing Company (Western Shore, brewed locally at Burnish)

It’s a perfect opportunity to sample the Eastern Shore’s growing craft beverage scene while supporting a nonprofit that champions local makers.

destination growth partners logo dgp

More Than Just Music

Ocean City, Maryland, Berlin, farmers market

Vintage & Vinyl is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and culture. Whether you’re crate-digging for rare records, sipping a local brew, discovering new artists, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, the event captures everything people love about Berlin.

Plan Your Visit

Location: Downtown Berlin, Maryland
Date: Saturday, April 18
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Admission: Free

Berlin continues to prove why it’s one of the Eastern Shore’s most beloved small towns—where big experiences meet local charm. If you love music, vintage finds, and great drinks, this is one spring event you won’t want to miss.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
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