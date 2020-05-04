Trimper’s is Getting Ready and We Can’t Wait

237 Shares Email

Trimper’s is Changing and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

We have been hearing a lot about changes going on at Trimper’s Rides, and OceanCity.com has the behind the scenes pictures to show you many of the changes happening at the historic amusement park. Antoinette Bruno, Trimper’s President, escorted us through the property and showed us the progress of the changes. Beyond the gates of Trimper’s Amusement park many changes have happened and more are still to come.

“You can see there is a lot of work needed, and we are excited to do it. We are excited to create a new welcoming place for our guests.” ~Antoinette Bruno, Trimper’s President

Guests of Trimper’s can expect:

Many parts of the park, inlet village, and Trimper’s housing rehabbed and painted

New rides

New Logo (TBA)

Thrill pass swipe cards

Fresh black top

A new party room

More food choices

And more! All coming to Trimper’s to enhance the guest experience!

Here is a finished project – the new black top. It is ready for all the rides to come in.

One the new rides, “HANG TEN,” waiting to be placed in the park.

The game booths along the boardwalk are all rehabbed with brand new roll doors. The interior spaces have been redone as well.

Antoinette told us that the housing above the game booths are part of the renovations. Exterior rooms will be for families and the interior rooms will be student housing. Beautiful soothing beach themed colors have been chosen as part of the revitalization of the spaces.

All the housing is being repainted. Antoinette proudly told us, “We are going to have the best student housing in Ocean City!”

New flooring will be installed in some rooms while others will have the original hardwood floors sanded and refinished.

The Inlet Village is part of the Trimper’s property. Details like replacing and painting the wood flower boxes that edge the buildings is all part of the process to reinvigorate the the village.

Here you can see the entire length of the box has been replaced and getting ready for paint. A crew member said they were going to be painting the eaves above next.

The bathrooms in the village are currently being fitted with new plumbing.

Another item on the list of to be revamped shiny and new for all of Trimper’s fans is the logo. Bruno told us she is currently running a logo contest on designcloud.com. So save this pic to remember what the logo looked like and get excited for the new and approved logo.

Some of the items on the list happen every year. The repainting of the carousel by Miss Maria is one of them. Here Miss Maria is seen giving the pig a touch-up. She told us that she has been tasked with painting the carousel for the past 40 years. Her love for this project is only exceeded by her talent.

Walking the grounds we found, employees of Trimpers all over were all doing their best to prepare for the new season. We asked to take a picture of Glen, an employee that just celebrated 50 years of service with Trimpers. Congratulations Glen! What an accomplishment!

To help all our viewers prepare for the new season we snagged pics of iconic locations throughout the grounds. We added them to our Zoom backgrounds gallery. Click here to pick your favorite.

Please let us know what you are going to do first when you get to Trimper’s. Will you take a ride on the carousel? Brave the rollercoaster? Or is there another tradition for you at Trimper’s that is your favorite?