The FIFA World Cup 2026 in Ocean City Md!

For the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 2026 tournament will also be the biggest World Cup ever, expanding from 32 to 48 national teams and taking place across 16 cities throughout North America. And yes, Lionel Messi is set to play in the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first male player to compete in six different World Cup finals.
Ocean City will be getting in on the action between June 11 – July 19, as local bars and restaurants gear up to show matches and offer game-day specials. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard soccer fan (or should we call it football for the summer so we fit in with the rest of the world?), there will be plenty of places to grab a seat, cheer on a team, groan at the referee, celebrate goals, sweat through penalty kicks, and watch dramatic dives worthy of an Oscar nomination. Here’s some suggestions:
Angler Bar and Grille
The Angler is partnering with Eastern Shore Distributing (Michelob Ultra) to promote the World Cup, and there will be a floating screen set up out in the bay!
28th Street Pit n Pub
Craft Bar
Craft Bar on 24th Street have multiple TVs and will be playing ALL of the games, so get ready for some great food, drinks and entertainment!
The Dough Roller
The Dough Roller on S Division Street will have specials at their new Hump Bar during all USA matches:
Guidos Burritos
The World Cup games will be playing at Guidos Burritos on the Boardwalk, so you can drink your margaritas while cheering on your team!
Dry 85
Every 3pm match will be shown at Dry85 on Sunday – Thursday, and there will be plenty of Happy Hour specials to keep you going.
Crawl Street Tavern
The World Cup will be showing on the TVs at Crawl Street Tavern, and if a game occurs during a Friday or Saturday night while live music is playing, they will still show it without the sound! It’s the best of both worlds!
Beach Barrels
Vista Rooftop
Vista Rooftop at the Fenwick Inn will be showing the World Cup, so if you can pull your eyes away from the fabulous views of Ocean City, you’ll also get to watch a match or two!
We will update this article as more information becomes available.