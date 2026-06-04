The FIFA World Cup 2026 in Ocean City Md!

NewsOcean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City Restaurants
By Anne

For the first time in history, the FIFA World Cup will be hosted by three nations — the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 2026 tournament will also be the biggest World Cup ever, expanding from 32 to 48 national teams and taking place across 16 cities throughout North America. And yes, Lionel Messi is set to play in the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first male player to compete in six different World Cup finals.

Ocean City will be getting in on the action between June 11 – July 19, as local bars and restaurants gear up to show matches and offer game-day specials. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard soccer fan (or should we call it football for the summer so we fit in with the rest of the world?), there will be plenty of places to grab a seat, cheer on a team, groan at the referee, celebrate goals, sweat through penalty kicks, and watch dramatic dives worthy of an Oscar nomination. Here’s some suggestions:

Angler Bar and Grille

The Angler Ocean City Maryland
The Angler 

The Angler is partnering with Eastern Shore Distributing (Michelob Ultra) to promote the World Cup, and there will be a floating screen set up out in the bay!

28th Street Pit n Pub

Pit and Pub 28th street
Look out Selbyville! Pit and Pub is coming in 2023-24.
28th Street Pit n Pub will be open at 9am every day starting June 15th, and ready to show the World Cup.
 

Craft Bar

Craft Bar on 24th Street have multiple TVs and will be playing ALL of the games, so get ready for some great food, drinks and entertainment! 

The Dough Roller

The Dough Roller on S Division Street will have specials at their new Hump Bar during all USA matches:

$5 Mich Ultra 
$5 Spikeade (Blue and Red)
$5 Hoop Tea & Hoop Tea light 
$10 Hot Dog and fries 
 
During all World Cup matches they will have: 
$6 Corona and Corona light 
$5 Mich Ultra
$8 Margaritas 
$8 Crushes 
 

Guidos Burritos

The World Cup games will be playing at Guidos Burritos on the Boardwalk, so you can drink your margaritas while cheering on your team!

Dry 85

Every 3pm match will be shown at Dry85 on Sunday – Thursday, and there will be plenty of Happy Hour specials to keep you going.

Crawl Street Tavern

Crawl Street Tavern during St Patrick’s Day Celebrations

The World Cup will be showing on the TVs at Crawl Street Tavern, and if a game occurs during a Friday or Saturday night while live music is playing, they will still show it without the sound! It’s the best of both worlds!

Beach Barrels

Come on in to Beach Barrels and grab a seat at the bar, order a local draft, watch the World Cup with a sandwich from Primo Hoagies next door! 
 

Vista Rooftop

Vista Rooftop at the Fenwick Inn will be showing the World Cup, so if you can pull your eyes away from the fabulous views of Ocean City, you’ll also get to watch a match or two!

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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