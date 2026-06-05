The Art League of Ocean City’s Next Creative Connections is on June 12th Featuring Neurographic Art With Barbara Buford

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 4, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City invites community members to attend a special Creative Connections Club meeting. Supported through funding from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, this free recurring monthly gathering—hosted every second Friday—will feature a session this June on Friday the 12th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., highlighting Barbara Buford, who will introduce participants to the practice of Neurographic Art.

Neurographic Art is a free-form drawing technique designed to help calm the mind, reduce stress, and encourage relaxation through creative expression. The practice combines simple lines and shapes in an intuitive process that promotes mindfulness and personal reflection, making it accessible to individuals of all artistic skill levels.

The two hour session will be interactive, with a short talk on the science behind neurographics and a hands on lesson on how to incorporate the practice into your life. Barbara Buford will demonstrate how this creative practice can be used as a tool for stress management, emotional well-being, and self-discovery. As a core component of Creative Connections a portion of the time is set aside for socializing with other peers over light refreshments.

“I loved being part of this free program for adults 60 and older,” said Sharyn O’Hare, ALOC member and 2025 Gladiator for the Arts, who attended the first Creative Connections event. “It gave me the chance to learn new things, express my creativity, and connect with wonderful people in the community.”

The event is free and open to all interested age 60+ participants. No previous art experience is required.

Event Details

What: Creative Connections: Featuring Neurographic Art

Presenter: Barbara Buford

Where: The Art League of Ocean City, 502 94th Street, Bayside

Date: Friday, June 12

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the Conversation. Rediscover your passion for the arts. Meet the people who make Ocean City’s creative scene so special. Free Registration is not required, but encouraged. See online registration here: https://canvas. artleagueofoceancity.org/ events/25 or call the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.