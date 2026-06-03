Ocean City Transitions to App-Based Parking System

Visitors and residents parking in downtown Ocean City this summer may notice a significant change: traditional parking meters have been removed and replaced with a fully digital payment system.

The Town of Ocean City now requires motorists to pay for parking through a mobile parking app, making it easier to manage parking sessions without returning to a meter. Drivers can simply enter their parking zone information into the app, pay electronically, and even extend their parking time remotely when needed.

While many visitors appreciate the convenience of mobile payments, some have expressed concerns about the new system, particularly those who do not own smartphones or may have difficulty accessing WiFi or cellular service while visiting the beach.

To address these concerns, Ocean City has provided an alternative payment option. Anyone who does not have a smartphone or is unable to connect to the internet can pay for parking by calling the phone number displayed on all parking signs throughout the paid parking areas. The phone payment option allows drivers to complete their parking transaction without using the mobile app.

Town officials encourage visitors to review the parking signs carefully when they arrive, as each sign includes the necessary information for both app-based payments and phone payments.

The move to a digital parking system is part of a growing trend among municipalities nationwide that are replacing traditional parking meters with technology-based solutions. Supporters say the system offers greater convenience and flexibility, while critics note that it can present challenges for visitors who are less familiar with smartphone technology.

As the busy summer season gets underway, Ocean City officials remind motorists to pay close attention to parking regulations and ensure their parking session is properly activated—whether through the mobile app or by calling the phone number listed on the parking signs.

The phone number to call if you have no smart phone is (877) 727-5758.