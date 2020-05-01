Then and Now, Recent Changes in Ocean City

The resort of Ocean City is, and always has been, ever evolving. Because of the limited amount of space on the island, older buildings are continually being pulled down to make way for new construction. Some visitors love the new hotels with modern facilities, others miss the older buildings which hold precious childhood memories. Whatever your thoughts, this trend is bound to continue, as Ocean City moves with the times, although organisations are around to ensure some precious historic buildings are preserved, restored and revitalized to create a sense of character and charm in our town for locals and visitors alike. Here are just a few examples of the recently changing environment in Ocean City Md.
