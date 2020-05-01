Then and Now, Recent Changes in Ocean City

Anne
2 hours ago
The resort of Ocean City is, and always has been, ever evolving. Because of the limited amount of space on the island, older buildings are continually being pulled down to make way for new construction. Some visitors love the new hotels with modern facilities, others miss the older buildings which hold precious childhood memories. Whatever your thoughts, this trend is bound to continue, as Ocean City moves with the times, although organisations are around to ensure some precious historic buildings are preserved, restored and revitalized to create a sense of character and  charm in our town for locals and visitors alike.  Here are just a few examples of the recently changing environment in Ocean City Md.

45th Street Village and the new Aloft Ocean City

The demolition of Assawoman Bay Brewery on 45th Street March 2017
 Assawoman Bay Brewery at the  45th Street Village March 2017
The old 45th St Village, prior to the building of the new Aloft Ocean City, October 2017
Building of the new Aloft Ocean City begins,  April 2017
Building continues at the Aloft Ocean City
The Aloft Ocean City March 2019
The Aloft Ocean City, April 2020

 

JR’s Ribs and Denny’s

The J/R’s Ribs sign on 62nd Street, leaving Ocean City for good, October 2017
Finishing touches are added to Denny’s, formally JR’s, on 62nd Street, May 2018

 

Starbucks on 121st St

Construction begins on the new Starbucks 121st Street, October 2017
Building  of Starbucks at 123rd Street continues
Starbucks on 121st Street, May 2018

 

Sea Scape Motel and the Hyatt Place Hotel

Hyatt Place lot (formally Sea Scape Motel) before construction
Construction begins at the Hyatt Place January 2017
Building continues at the new Hyatt Place October 2017
Hyatt Place March 2019

 

Hooper’s Crab House

Big white tents in the parking lot of Hooper’s Crab House August 2016
Gone are the white tents, replace by new stores at Hooper’s, April 2020

 

Corner of Talbot and Baltimore Ave, Downtown Ocean City

November 2018, corner of Talbot and Baltimore Ave, known as the Perdue Building or the Taylor House, built around 1905.
Demolition of the Taylor house on the corner of Talbot and Baltimore Ave, due to the building’s major structural issues, December 2018
Empty lot at the corner of Talbot Street and Baltimore Avenue April 2020. At this time there have been no plans submitted to the Town of Ocean City for any new building.

 

Planet Maze and Tru by Hilton 

Demolition of Planet Maze, January 2019
Ground cleared for the new Tru by Hilton Hotel, 33rd Street, February 2019
Tru by Hilton, April 2020

 

The old Cropper concrete plant and the new Cambria Hotel

Building of the Cambria Hotel on the former Cropper concrete plant, March 2019
The new Cambria Hotel, March 2019, taken from the Rt 50 Bridge
The new Cambria Hotel, April 2020

 

