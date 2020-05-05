Beaches Boardwalk and Inlet to Open May 9

May 9, 2020 Openings

Beaches, Boardwalk, and Inlet parking will open on May 9

(May5, 2019)The Dispatch reported on their Facebook page that Ocean City’s beaches, boardwalk, and inlet parking lot will be open May 9. Their website article links to a FishInOc.com article.

Here is the video link to the Mayor and City Council of Ocean City Zoom meeting on May 4, 2020. Click to 1:45 mark in Zoom video to listen to Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan’s declaration.

All other restrictions are still in place. The Mayor said they are waiting to hear more from Governor Hogan about further changes, but at this point Maryland’s Stay-at-Home Order is still in effect.

WRDE news reported on this last night. Ocean City Council person Mary Knight’s recorded response was part of the broadcast. She is heard saying, “We are giving people the opportunity to get and get some fresh air. Hotels are still closed. We are still under a Stay-at-Home Order.” WRDE also said masks will not be required, but social distancing is still in effect.