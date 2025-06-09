Navigating the OC Air Show: Your Guide to Traffic, Parking & Closures

Get Ready for Takeoff! Your Essential Guide to the 18th Annual OC Air Show

The 18th annual OC Air Show is soaring into Ocean City, Maryland, this month, returning to its traditional Father’s Day weekend slot, June 14-15, 2025. This spectacular event, centered around the Ocean City Boardwalk between 12th and 20th streets, promises a thrilling display of aviation excellence against the stunning coastal backdrop.

Ocean City Air Show Event Schedule & Headliners:

The Air Show runs from noon to 3 p.m. each day (June 14-15). Headlining this year are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Other featured acts include the F-16 Viper Demo Team, E/A-18 Growler Team, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, Navy Legacy Flight, Air Force Heritage Flight, West Point Parachute Team, Mark Meredith, and more.

Admission to the OC Air Show on the Boardwalk is FREE. However, various ticket packages for special viewing areas, including “Sand Boxes,” “VIP Penthouse,” “Flight Line Club,” and “Drop Zone Beach,” are available for purchase online, ranging from $60-$600.

Navigating the Air Show: Traffic, Parking & Transportation

Visitors should anticipate significant traffic, limited parking, and street closures in the downtown area throughout the weekend.

Traffic & Arrival Recommendations:

Expect heavy traffic, especially on June 14-15.

The Town of Ocean City strongly recommends arriving in town before 9 a.m. each day to avoid peak congestion.

Street Closures: Several downtown streets will be impacted by closures:

City Hall Parking Lot (301 Baltimore Ave.): Closed to the public from June 13 at 5 p.m. , for authorized personnel only.

Closed to the public from , for authorized personnel only. 12th Street to 20th Street: Portions will be closed and barricaded starting June 13 for ground exhibit and display setup, remaining closed through June 15 .

Portions will be closed and barricaded starting for ground exhibit and display setup, remaining closed through . 15th Street and 17th Street: These specific streets will remain closed until noon on June 16.

Parking will be highly limited, particularly on Saturday, June 14. Private lot pricing may increase due to demand.

Convention Center South Parking Lot: This lot will not be available for public parking during the Air Show.

This lot will be available for public parking during the Air Show. Enhanced Parking Rates & Penalties: From June 14-15 , Resolution 2025-10 enacts higher paid parking rates and penalties for prohibited parking areas (e.g., no parking signs, red curbs, fire hydrants, sidewalks) to improve flow and compliance.

From , Resolution 2025-10 enacts higher paid parking rates and penalties for prohibited parking areas (e.g., no parking signs, red curbs, fire hydrants, sidewalks) to improve flow and compliance. Recommended Parking: Utilize the West Ocean City Park & Ride for free parking and easy shuttle access.

Town of Ocean City Paid Municipal Parking Lots:

Worcester Street (between Baltimore Ave. and Philadelphia Ave.)

Somerset Street and Baltimore Avenue

Dorchester Street and Baltimore Avenue

N. Division Street and Baltimore Avenue

N. Division Street and St. Louis Avenue

4th Street and Baltimore Avenue

61st Street and Coastal Highway

Public Transportation & Shuttles during the Ocean City Air Show:

Ocean City’s municipal buses offer a convenient way to travel.

A $4 Ride-All-Day pass allows unlimited rides from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning.

allows unlimited rides from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next morning. Use your pass to travel between the South Division Street Transit Center, North End Transit Center, and the West Ocean City Park & Ride.

Express Shuttle Service (June 14–15): From: West Ocean City Park & Ride (12848 Ocean Gateway) To: 17th Street and Baltimore Avenue Frequency: Every 20 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note: Post-event bus service may experience delays due to anticipated congestion.

For detailed transit information and live bus maps, visit oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/public-works/transportation/.

Prepare for an incredible weekend of aerial marvels!

Safety Reminders

To help everyone stay safe and enjoy the weekend, we encourage all attendees to follow simple but essential safety tips. If you’re walking, remember to Walk Smart: cross only at marked crosswalks, stay alert, obey all traffic signals, and use sidewalks instead of crossing mid-block. Always make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.

Drivers, please Drive Smart. Stop for all pedestrians in crosswalks—it’s Maryland law. Slow down, especially when turning, and stay focused by avoiding texting or using handheld devices while driving. Be extra mindful of people riding bicycles or scooters, and do not drive in designated bike or bus lanes.

If you’re riding a bicycle or scooter, be sure to wear a helmet, follow the flow of traffic, and obey all traffic signs and signals. Use bike lanes where available, and always stay visible to drivers, especially at intersections.

Whether you’re on foot, behind the wheel, or on two wheels, remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility. Staying alert and following the rules of the road will not only make this Air Show weekend safe but also ensure that everyone can enjoy the event without any worries.

Let’s work together to ensure the 2025 O.C. Air Show is safe and enjoyable for all. Arrive early, plan to stay late, and enjoy everything Ocean City has to offer.