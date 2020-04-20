19 Shares Email

Zoom in Ocean City

Zoom from your happy place – OCEAN CITY!

Who would have thought in January of 2020, the word, the software, Zoom, would be on so many minds? In February, if someone asked you to zoom with them, would you have known what they were talking about? We would like to know if you want to zoom with an Ocean City background?

We are now Zooming for:

birthdays

holidays

work meetings

happy hour

family game nights

just about anything to see another face we miss

We can empathize with how much you miss your loved ones.

Zoom has done a great job to get us in touch with those we hold dear, work relations, and even talk shows, as many talk show formats have utilized Zoom to continue to interview guests while they are sheltering at home. Zoom has caused such a stir; its daily users were more than 200 million in March of 2020. To understand its exponential growth in December of 2019 their numbers were 10 million daily users.1

OceanCity.com is continuing its Ocean City Dreaming efforts by bringing you Zoom backgrounds of places you love in Ocean City. We are gathering from images and videos we have, you shared, all to help until your dream becomes reality. Share these with friends, family, and workers. We have heard from so many of you especially in recent weeks about places within Ocean City that you can’t wait to get back to. We are cataloging your settings and we hope by virtually placing you there, we can bring some joy.

Take a screen shot of yourself or the whole group using the back Ocean City Dreaming Zoom backgrounds and share them to our Facebook page. You can even email a screenshot to jessica@oceancity.com. We will share them on our pages for all to see.

Here are links to our current backgrounds. Keep coming back, we will add to them.



Helpful directions for changing your Ocean City Dreaming Zoom background:

Change your Zoom background on the desktop app

1. In the Zoom app, click your profile in the top right corner, and click Settings.

2. On the menu to the left, click Virtual Background.

3. You’ll see a few default background options provided by Zoom, including an outer space scene or blades of grass. You can choose one of those by clicking on it, and it will automatically change your screen as well. There’s also an option for if you have a green screen and want to use that.

4. If you want to upload a photo to use as your background, on the same Virtual Background Page, click the + icon next to where it says Choose Virtual Background. A box will pop up allowing you to upload a photo from your computer. Click on the one you want, and it will appear alongside the other pictures as an option for you to choose from.

5. To get rid of any photos you upload, tap the X in their top left corner.

Change your Zoom background on the mobile app

1. When you log into your account and join a meeting, tap the three dots at the bottom right of the screen to open the More menu.

2. Tap Virtual Background.

3. Select a background from the default options, or upload your own.

