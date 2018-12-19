Town of Ocean City Celebrates Holidays and the New Year

19 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, Maryland – (December 19, 2018): With the holidays now fast approaching, the Town of Ocean City is reminding residents that the town administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. There will be no trash collection on Tuesday, Dec. 25. Tuesday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26. In addition, the City Clerk’s office will not be processing passport applications from Dec. 20 through Dec. 28.

Beginning on Dec. 26, the Town will once again be providing a free Christmas tree drop-off site at the 100th Street municipal parking lot. Trees can be placed in the northeast corner of the 100th Street lot Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. Please remove all tinsel, ornaments and non-wooden items from the tree. Trees collected at the site are taken to the county landfill where they are recycled. Click here for the full list of Christmas tree drop-off sites in Worcester County.

Residents are also reminded that Town of Ocean City administrative offices will additionally be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. No trash collection will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The Town of Ocean City’s Transportation Department will offer FREE bus service from 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1. On Dec. 31, bus services will run every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 10 minutes from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. Buses on New Year’s Day will also run every 20 minutes from 4 a.m. until 7 a.m., at which time they will resume a normal winter service schedule of every 40 minutes.

Along with free bus services, the Town of Ocean City will be hosting a FREE fireworks show on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the beginning of 2019 and the conclusion of the 26th Annual Winterfest of Lights. The show will begin promptly at midnight and will be accompanied by musical entertainment, warm hot chocolate (for a small fee) and the opportunity to ride the Winterfest of Lights prior to midnight. Hours for Winterfest will be extended until 12 a.m. to allow visitors to travel through the winter paradise of lights.

The New Year’s Eve festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Winterfest Pavilion, with the celebration continuing on until midnight at Northside Park.

Last but not least, the festivities will continue on New Year’s Day as Mayor Rick Meehan and members of the Ocean City council treat residents and visitors to a FREE concert at the breathtaking Performing Arts Center. After a brief meet and greet with Ocean City elected officials and participating community partners, the 2019 New Year’s Day Concert will feature performances by Bryan Russo and the viral sensation Cardinal Shehan School Choir from Baltimore. Scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day, residents and visitors are invited to meet the Mayor and City Council members from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. After the meet and greet, the Performing Arts Center doors will open for seating and the concert will start promptly at 1:45 p.m. with Russo opening the show. Tickets will not be issued, as seating will be first come first serve.





