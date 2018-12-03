21 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, Md. (Dec. 3, 2018) — The lineup for Ocean City’s free annual New Year’s Day concert has been announced: The 2019 concert, hosted by Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and members of the Ocean City Council at the Performing Arts Center, will feature performances by local singer/songwriter Bryan Russo and a special performance by Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School Choir. The concert follows a brief meet-and-greet with Ocean City elected officials and community partners.

Cardinal Shehan School operates under the Archdiocese of Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools and serves students in Pre-K3 through eighth grade. The Cardinal Shehan School Choir gained national attention when the group’s performance of the Andra Day song “Rise Up” went viral on Facebook with more than 60 million views. Since the viral hit, the Cardinal Shehan School Choir has performed on “Good Morning America” and sang the National Anthem at a Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.

“The New Year’s Day Concert is an uplifting and positive tradition, which brings members of our community together to celebrate the start of a New Year in Ocean City,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “Local talent, Bryan Russo, has raised the bar each year and helped this event evolve in to what it is today. This year we are excited to welcome the Cardinal Shehan School Choir from our neighboring city, Baltimore. What better way to start the New Year than bringing together Maryland talent on our beautiful stage at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.”

Beginning at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, residents and visitors are invited to meet the Mayor and City Council members. After the meet and greet, the Performing Arts Center doors will open for seating at 1:30 p.m., and the concert, led by local musician Bryan Russo will start promptly at 1:45 p.m.

Tickets will not be issued, as seating will be first come, first served. For more information about the Mayor’s New Year’s Day Concert, please contact the Town of Ocean City’s Communications Manager Jessica Waters at 410-289-8967.