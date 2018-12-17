-
$10 Gift Certificate to Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company - $7 (78 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to The Greene Turtle - $15 (24 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Billy’s Sub Shop - $7 (23 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Oceans Market Best Donuts - $7 (6 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to Shrimp Boat - $15 (13 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Backshore Brewing Co. - $15 (14 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Captain’s Table - $15 (10 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Evolution Craft Brewing Co. - $15 (7 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Brick Works Brewing and Eats - $15 (12 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Ocean Elements Salt Spa and Float Center - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Odyssea Watersports - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$50 Gift Certificate to Bayside Boat Rentals - $30 (20 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Pro Track - $15 (5 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Ayers Creek Gift Certificate - $15 (3 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Rayne’s Reef - $7 (29 remaining) View all Deals
Where to drop off your Christmas trees in Worcester County
Once again, Worcester County will be offering tree recycling to residents in four locations throughout the county.
The Solid Waste Division of Worcester County will host its annual collection of Christmas trees through January 15, 2019. Area residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Central Landfill in Newark and the Berlin, Pocomoke, and Snow Hill Homeowners Convenience Centers at no cost.
Businesses and organizations that sold trees will not be permitted to drop off trees at the convenience centers, but may take them to the Central Landfill where applicable tipping fees will be assessed.
The trees will be ground into mulch for use at the Central Landfill. Remember, you can make a difference by recycling. For more info, contact Recycling Coordinator Mike McClung at 410-632-3177.