Santa’s Coming to Town: OC Fire Department Santa Ride Schedule

Santa’s coming to town this week, thanks to the help of the Ocean City Fire Department. They’ll be bringing him down from the North Pole to ride through Ocean City on a fire truck on Thursday, Dec. 20 and in West Ocean City on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Please note all times are approximate.

Schedule for Thursday, Dec. 20

5:00 pm Santa Claus will begin his journey on Dorchester Street traveling to St. Louis Avenue northward to 14th Street. He will proceed to Jacqueline Avenue over to Teal Drive before exiting north from 15th Street on Philadelphia Avenue;

5:30 pm Santa will make a right turn from Coastal Highway on 118th Street to Assawoman Drive then going north to 130th Street and returning back to Coastal Highway northbound;

5:45 pm This route will lead him to 142nd Street westbound over to Dukes Avenue. He will travel to N. Surf Road to Caine Stable Road around to Laurel Avenue to Seaweed Lane. He will proceed on to Tunnel Avenue to 141st Street;

6:15 pm 141st Street to Loop Road entering Sea Captain Road on to Twin Tree Road then looping on Sailing Road, Fiesta Road Barge Road, N. Ocean Road back to 136th Street. From here he will travel to 136th Street to Fountain Road over to 139th Street to Sinepuxent Avenue. The route will then take him to Peachtree Road over to Pine Tree Road to Atlantic Avenue down to South Ocean Drive;

6:45 pm Santa will proceed west on South Ocean Drive to Harbour Road on to Gulf Stream Drive to Oyster Lane over to Beachcomber Lane and back to Coastal Highway at 130th Street;

7:15 pm Santa will then travel down to Edward Taylor Road to North Heron Drive, South Heron Drive and back to Coastal Highway. He will proceed to Jamestown Road around Captain Quarters Rd back to Coastal Highway. He will then make a pass through Channel Buoy Road, Old Wharf Road, Winter Harbor Drive proceeding down to 94th Street;

7:45 pm Santa Claus will travel down 94th Street to Rusty Anchor back out to Caribbean Drive to Bearing Road returning to Coastal Highway;

8:15 pm Southbound to 32nd Street making a loop on the bayside, down to Robin Drive over to Bayshore Drive returning to Firehouse.

Schedule for Saturday, Dec. 22 in West Ocean City

5:00 pm Santa Claus will depart Ocean City Fire Station 5 On Keyser Point Road traveling on Creek Drive to Bonita Drive over to Blue Marlin Drive returning to Keyser Point Road;

5:15 pm Santa’s journey will take him for a loop down Nature Park Drive on to West Torquay Road over to Sussex Road on to Kent Road to Windsor Road and back to Keyser Point Road;

5:30 pm Santa will turn on West Torquay Road over to Balte Road and back to Keyser Point Road;

5:45 pm A left into Whisper Trace Drive traveling a loop around to Broken Sound Blvd making a left going to Center Drive turning right;

6:05 pm A right turn off Center Drive on Thoroughfare Farms Road around Queens Circle and back to Center Drive;

6:25 pm North Road to Motter Road over to Golf Course Road proceeding to Center Drive, over to Riggin Ridge Road and back to Golf Course Road;

6:45 pm Horn Island Drive to North Avenue over to Charles Street and back to Golf Course Road;

7:00 pm Travel through the Tanger Outlets;

7:20 pm Out Tanger Outlets on Golf Course Road south to Swordfish Drive to Harbor Road proceeding to Sunset Avenue over to Stephen Decatur Highway;

7:30 pm Stephen Decatur Highway to Mystic Harbour Blvd, on to Anchor Way Drive around to Mystic Harbour Blvd back out to Stephen Decatur Highway;

7:45 pm Airport Road to Deer Point Circle on to Ocean Reef Drive to the end going to Harbor Lights Drive to Lake View Drive and back to Airport Road;

8:15 pm Left on Whispering Woods Drive from Stephen Decatur to Winding Trail Drive and back to Stephen Decatur Highway;

8:30 pm Left on Old Bridge Road to Village Lane making a loop and proceeding to Route 50 westbound at Keyser Point Road;

8:45 pm Right on Waterview Drive to Pine Rest Drive back to Route 50 returning to Keyser Point Firehouse.