Top 12 Date Nights in Ocean City, Maryland

Date nights in Ocean City are a time for you and the one you love to relax, let loose, and brush all responsibilities out to sea. Here are a few date night ideas to help bring out the kid in you! Which kind of couple are you?

The Competitive Couple

Take an adventure out on The Angler, Winner of the Best of OC Fishing Charters 2023. With a knowledgeable crew and a captain that knows how to put fish on the boat, you can’t go wrong. Maybe even put a little wager on it- whoever catches the first fish, doesn’t have to cook for a week! Click here for a sneak peek at a recent trip

Ax Throwing

2305 Philadelphia Ave. (second floor of Embers)

New to the scene! Ax throwing is now in Ocean City. Try your luck at hitting a bullseye. Closed toed shoes are required.

Bowling

72nd Street and Coastal Highway

Eat. Drink. Bowl. Ocean Lanes is 10 pin regulation bowling with the options of bumpers for a little extra help. Try and beat your partner’s top score with a spare or if you’re lucky, a strike!

Batting Cages

Grand Prix Amusement Park

Whether you pick slow pitch or fast, point that baseball bat towards the outfield like Babe Ruth! A home run is coming their way.

The Relaxed Couple

Right out of West Ocean City, The Alyosha, a 50 foot catamaran, has many options for a tailored date night to fit your style. Whether you’d like a daytime sail in the ocean or a sunset ride around Assateague Island, The Alyosha is guaranteed to be a trip you’ll never forget.

Every Thursday The Alyosha hosts a Craft Beer Tour on board! They feature locally brewed beer from Burley Oak Brewing Compan y! Enjoy a beer tasting while gazing at the majestic horses of Assateague Island. Tap here to pick your Thursday.

Baseball Game

Arthur Perdue Stadium

Check out a Delmarva Shorebirds game! Just 30 minutes outside of Ocean City, the Delmarva Shorebirds, the minor league baseball team that preps and trains future Baltimore Orioles are ready to swing those bats! Check out their schedule here.

Seacrets Distillery Tour

Travel back to 1933 to the last day of prohibition. For only $15 a person, patrons follow the distilling process from grain to tasting. Must be 21 years of age to attend. Walk-ins welcome but buy ahead tickets are recommended.

Brewery Tour

If you like craft beer, Ocean City is the place to visit! Start out at The Other One Brewing Company on 23rd street for some craft beer and board games. Travel over the 50 bridge on the way to Assateague Island towards Sinepuxent Brewery for live music and fire pit Fridays. Top off your night in Berlin at Burley Oak Brewing Company for a flight of tasty brews. As always, please be responsible.

The Young Fun Couple

Mini Golf

With several places along Coastal Highway to play, your options are endless. You can play in a volcano on 23rd street, trek among the dinosaurs on 125th street, or go under the sea at 68th street.

Boardwalk Rides

Reminisce about your first date days and rekindle your love while you’re having a blast riding The Tidal Wave roller coaster! Make sure to hold hands.

Go Karts

On you marks, get set, go! With several tracks to choose from, Jolly Roger has a variety of speeds to choose from. The Cyclone Coaster or Formula 1, a little couples competition is healthy, right?

The Talented Couple

Karaoke

The Sandbar on Coastal Highway

Sing along like Sonny and Cher! Serenade your love with your special version of I’ve Got You Babe and let them remember why they love you…hopefully your beautiful singing voice.