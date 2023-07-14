83 F
Ocean City
Strawberry Infused Gin Fizz Martini Mixed for you by Jimmy Farrell

For our first Mixology Monday, we take you to the Captain’s Table where Jimmy Farrell shows you how to mix a strawberry infused gin fizz martini.  

 

Strawberry Infused Gin Fizz Martini

  • 1.5 ounces cucumber-strawberry infused gin
    • (fresh strawberries, fresh cucumber, lime, infused for 6 days)
  • 1/2 ounce St. Germaine Elderflower liquer
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • Splash of soda water

Shake all the ingredients with ice in a shaker and strain into a martini glass.  We put dehydrated strawberries on the rim of the glass and garnish with a fresh strawberry.  Enjoy!

Watch Jimmy Farrell make you a strawberry infused gin fizz martini at the Captain’s Table Restaurant. The recipe follows his performance.

 

