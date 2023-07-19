The New Menu at the Captain’s Table – Bringing the Best Surf and Turf back to Ocean City

If you haven’t been back to the Captain’s Table located inside the Courtyard by Marriott on the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland recently, then you are really missing a divine experience.

We recently met with the new chef, Mike Warman, who took us through their new menu. Not only did he describe the food, he actually prepared and plated each dish so we could get pictures and video – which you will see below. I was able to taste everything and my mouth is still watering when I watch the video and see the pictures. Just the memory is enough to make me want to go back.

I hope you enjoy this video experience at one of Ocean City’s historically favorite restaurants. We know the Captain’s Table will soon make the list of your new favorite restaurants with this new menu!

New Summer Menu Items at the Captain’s Table





Here are the 8 new dishes they described.

The Captain’s Crab Cake

This was by far the best crab cake that I have ever eaten in Ocean City. And everyone knows you can’t say that lightly here in Maryland. As you will hear in the video, they do not use filler, meaning it’s Gluten Free!

Lemon and Tarragon French Chicken

Drizzled in a lemon tarragon butter sauce, this dish screams summer time on a plate. Light yet filling, this dish should be on the year round rotation.

Surf and Turf

If this itself isn’t a reason to visit, then I don’t know what is. Twin tenderloin medallions, two crab cake stuffed shrimp, with some of the creamiest mashed potatoes you’ll ever eat. I’m going back for this!

French Chicken

A classic breaded chicken in a smooth butter sauce, again with a Gluten Free Option! It’s extremely hard to find places that accommodate food allergies, but The Captain’s Table has outdone themselves.

Seared Scallop Risotto

Fresh scallops in a lemon risotto with peas and peppers. This is a dish you do not want to miss out on. Again Gluten free.

Stir Fried Lobster

If you like spice, then this is the dish for you. One and a quarter- yes that over a pound of lobster- on top of delicious stir fried vegetables over a mound of jasmine rice. This was the first dish I ever had at The Captain’s Table and I knew I had to go back to try everything else on the menu.

The Colossal Tail

A full one pound Northern Lobster, served with Old Bay lemon, and butter, you will be delighted with your choice of dinner. There’s nothing else that screams summer time dinner than a perfectly cooked lobster tail.

The Tomahawk

A show stopping 48 ounce full bone in ribeye steak. Chargrilled and roasted to perfection. Order as a meal to share or not!

Do yourself a favor- whether you’re on vacation or your a local like me, you must get to The Captain’s Table for a delicious dining experience that you will not soon forget. And yes, I will go down saying, “The Captain’s Table has the best crab cake that I’ve ever eaten in Ocean City.”

*Just about every dish is either Gluten free or has a Gluten free option.