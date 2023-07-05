Experience the Ultimate Craft Beer Adventure on the Alyosha Catamaran

Calling all craft beer enthusiasts! Get ready for an unforgettable journey along the stunning shores Ocean City and Assateague, as Shore Craft Beer and Sail Alyosha present a series of exciting beer-tasting events this summer. With limited seats available and an array of delectable brews to sample, these cruises promise to be the highlight of any beer lover’s calendar. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this unique adventure on select dates in July, August, and September.

Cruise with Burley Oak

On July 13, beer aficionados will have the opportunity to sail away with the Burley Oak Brewing Company. Renowned for their innovative flavors and commitment to quality, Burley Oak is a powerhouse in the craft beer scene. This cruise offers a one-of-a-kind chance to meet Jim, one of the masterminds behind the brand while indulging in their finest creations. The intimate setting of the Alyosha Catamaran ensures an exclusive experience with only 12 seats available, providing an intimate and personal encounter with the brewers. Book now!

Shore Craft Beer Cruises in July and August

Mark your calendars for July 20 and August 17, as Shore Craft Beer takes the helm for two unforgettable cruises. Shore Craft Beer works with a collective of local breweries passionate about showcasing the unique flavors and talents of the Eastern Shore region. As you sail along the picturesque coastline, you’ll have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of their exceptional brews. From hoppy IPAs to smooth stouts, there’s something to suit every palate. Immerse yourself in the craft beer culture and mingle with fellow enthusiasts as you explore a range of flavors and styles.

For those seeking to extend their craft beer adventure into the glorious month of September, select Thursdays offer additional opportunities to set sail on the Alyosha Catamaran. Take advantage of these last precious days of summer and enjoy the scenic beauty of the shoreline while savoring the finest local brews. With the sun setting on the horizon, the September cruises provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening with friends, family, or fellow beer enthusiasts.

Great Deal!

Now, let’s talk logistics. The ticket price for these exclusive cruises aboard the Alyosha Catamaran is the same as the sunset cruises, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable experience for all. However, what sets the Shore Craft Beer Cruises apart is the inclusion of beer samples throughout the journey. As you sail along the shimmering waters, you’ll have the chance to taste a variety of exceptional craft beers, carefully curated by experts. Expand your palate and discover new flavors while basking in the beauty of the waters behind Ocean City and Assateague.

It’s worth noting that with only 12 seats available on this spacious catamaran, these cruises offer an intimate and immersive experience. Gone are the days of crowded beer festivals and long lines. Instead, you’ll have the chance to interact directly with the experts, gaining insight into the local craft beer scene.

Whether you’re a seasoned craft beer enthusiast or simply curious to explore the world of local brews, the Shore Craft Beer Cruises on the Alyosha Catamaran are not to be missed. With limited dates throughout July, August, and select Thursdays in September, be sure to secure your spot early to avoid disappointment. Raise a glass to a summer of adventure, incredible flavors, and unforgettable memories. Cheers!