Top 10 Things to Do to Celebrate the 4th of July in Ocean City, MD

Ocean City is a great place to celebrate the 4th of July. This year is going to be a little different because the fireworks on the actual 4th have been cancelled. You don’t need to worry, however, because there are lots of other things to do. Come early and start your week-long celebration on Wednesday, June 29 and run through Tuesday, July 5th (or longer if you can stay through the next weekend. You get a holiday in there, so you get a full week without having to take that extra day off.

6/29: Air Force Band Concert at Sunset Park

This concert was originally scheduled earlier in the summer, but was rained out. We are lucky to be getting the large Air Force National Guard Band of the Northeast to perform for us here in Ocean City during their summer concert series. Wednesday, June 29th from 7 – 9:30 pm at Sunset Park: 700 S Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842.

We can’t imagine a more patriotic way to start your Independence Day celebrations! Get your FREE tickets on EventBrite

6/30: Shore Craft Beer Sunset Cruise with Big Oyster Brewing

Enjoy nature’s fireworks as you watch the sunset from the OC Bay Hopper aboard the Shore Craft Beer Cruise. The ticket price this week includes 2 beers from Big Oyster. The head brewer, Eric Camper, is leading the trip and will bring some special beers for you to taste above and beyond the 4 already waiting for you.(Kids can join you, but they won’t get the beer)

Buy tickets now to reserve your space on the boat!

Rain or Shine: The Angler on Talbot Street

You celebration wouldn’t be complete without a trip to The Angler on Talbot Street. They have great happy hours (try the Goombay Smash!), but remember you get 2 drinks for the price of one so plan accordingly. They also have a cruise for only $6 if you buy $15 in food. This is an unbelievable deal – and you almost always see dolphins (or Freya if she is still here!)

Jet-Ski Tour with Odyssea

Seeing the water in a big boat is very different than experiencing the water from a jet-ski or kayak. We recommend renting a jet-ski from Odyssea Watersports. This is a family run business – with 3 generations working. You can even save money when you buy discounted gift certificates here.

Pick Crabs

Nothing says a Maryland summer like picking the infamous Maryland blue crab – they turn red when cooked! You can get them to go from the Shrimp Boat in West Ocean City and picnic at home or on the beach. You can also pick crabs at the Shrimp Boat or in one of our fabulous seafood restaurants here in Ocean City like Blu!

Rent a Pontoon Boat for the Whole Family

When the weather is great, taking the entire family out on a pontoon boat is great fun. The kids will enjoy clamming or just playing in the water. You can picnic on the boat or on the beach. You can get some sun, listen to tunes, and escape reality back home. That’s what celebrating our freedom is all about, isn’t it? Try our favorite, Bayside Boat Rentals.

July 3: Sundaes in the Park Independence Day at Northside Park

July 3rd really starts the celebrating in Ocean City, Maryland. The Town has organized a concert with Mike Hines and the Look at 7 pm followed by an intimate fireworks show at 9 pm. Of course, you can buy ice cream too and just enjoy the sunset over the bay.

July 4th Fireworks

While Ocean City is not hosting 4th of July fireworks, nearby towns are. For fireworks on Monday, July 4th, and you can always catch a big display on the 4th in Ocean Pines (starting at 9:15 and running until 9:45) or in Bethany Beach at dusk. Neither is a long drive so you can broaden your celebration to nearby areas to enjoy their fireworks before returning to Ocean City. For a complete list of fireworks over the weekend, check out WBOC’s list.

Ride some Rides

Trimpers, Jolly Roger at the Pier, Splash Mountain, Baja Amusements as well as other popular venues can provide hours of entertainment during your summer vacation at the beach over Independence Day. Remember that the Big Wheel at Trimpers is leaving Ocean City mid-month, so this is one of the last times you’ll have a chance to climb slowly to heights like this for another year. Splash Mountain is a wonderful waterpark located at 28th Street where your family can play together for hours escaping the hot summer days. Baja Amusements in West Ocean City has go-karts, climbing walls and many other ways to compete. Try OC Paintball, also in West Ocean City, if your kids are a little older and you like good old competitive American fun.

July 5th: Live Music with American Idol Celebrity, Jay Copeland

Jay Copeland, a local favorite who went to Bennett High School in Salisbury, MD and went on to graduate from Salisbury University is coming home after competing in American Idol where he rose all the way to the top 7 performers before being eliminated. The concert is at Northside Park at 8 pm and will not have fireworks.

July 5th Concert & Unique Fireworks at Caroline Street

Music at the Caroline Street Stage will kick off at 8 p.m. with the unique Firework Show beginning at 9 :30 p.m. The show’s rare features will be a departure from a traditional display, and will include new fireworks features by Celebration Fireworks Company. Unlike traditional firework displays, this year’s show will include a few surprises. To capture the show as the spectacle it should be, you will need to enjoy the celebratory display from the beach between the amusement pier and 3rd Street.

For a complete list of fireworks around Delmarva, check out the list on WBOC.