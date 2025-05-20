Ocean City Summer Fun: Free Family Events You Won’t Want to Miss!

Ocean City, Maryland, is a much loved summer destination for good reason – sun, sand, and endless entertainment! But the fun doesn’t have to break the bank. This summer, Ocean City is rolling out a fantastic lineup of FREE, family-friendly events that are sure to create lasting memories. From musical evenings to beachfront movie nights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy without spending a dime. Get ready for a summer packed with free fun!

Sundaes in the Park: Rockin’ Sundays at Northside Park Sundaes in the Park at Northside Park

Looking for the perfect way to cap off your Sunday evenings? Head over to Northside Park for Sundaes in the Park!This isn’t just a concert series; it’s a family tradition. Starting June 8th and running through the summer, you can groove to a diverse range of FREE live music, spanning everything from country and rock to beloved oldies and exciting tribute bands.

But the fun doesn’t stop at the music! The kids will be thrilled with the plethora of free activities and entertainment available each week. And while they’re busy having a blast, you can treat yourself to some delicious ice cream (available for purchase) and other refreshing beverages.

Pack up your picnic basket and beach chairs, find a cozy spot on the lawn, and settle in for a magical evening. You’ll be treated to a beautiful sunset over the stunning Assawoman Bay as you tap your toes to the tunes. And the grand finale? A fantastic fireworks display after the music ends! Sundaes in the Park truly is the sweetest way to spend your Sunday.

Make Wednesday nights family movie night with free movies right on the beach! From June 4th through August 27th, gather under the stars on Ocean City’s beautiful sands for a memorable cinematic experience with the sound of the waves as your backdrop.

Bring your blankets, chairs, and snacks, and get ready to enjoy a variety of family-friendly films in this unique and picturesque setting. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind, and create lasting summer memories with your loved ones – all for free! There’s nothing quite like watching a movie under the vast night sky with the ocean breeze. Find the movie showings for the summer here.

As the sun begins to dip below the horizon, head over to Sunset Park for a series of free concerts that will provide the perfect soundtrack to your evenings. Throughout the summer, this scenic park comes alive with the sounds of various musical genres, offering something to please every taste.

Bring a chair, relax by the water, and enjoy the live music as the sky transforms with the colors of sunset. It’s a wonderful way to unwind after a day of beach activities and enjoy the beauty of Ocean City in a laid-back atmosphere. These concerts are a fantastic opportunity to discover new local talent and enjoy familiar tunes with the whole family.

Get ready to move and groove at the free Ocean City Dance Parties happening at the Caroline Street Stage on the beach! These electrifying events feature some of OC’s best local DJs spinning a mix of tunes that will get everyone on their feet, from the youngest to the young at heart.

Pack your beach essentials – a comfy chair if you need a break from dancing, a cozy blanket for when the evening cools down, and definitely your friends and family! Head downtown as the sun goes down for some serious fun right by the ocean. Make sure to arrive early to snag a prime spot near the Boardwalk and some of Ocean City’s best food spots. And to top it all off, many of these evenings conclude with a spectacular free fireworks display at 9 PM!

This summer in Ocean City, Maryland, is shaping up to be one filled with fun, laughter, and fantastic memories – and many of the best moments won’t cost you a thing! So pack your bags, bring the family, and get ready to enjoy a summer of free, family-friendly events in this beloved beach town.