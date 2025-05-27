Art League of Ocean City Announces “Art League Games” to Support the Arts

OCEAN CITY, MD — May 26, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City is seeking supporters to champion for the arts and participate in the “Art League Games.” This new competition encourages those passionate about the arts – nicknamed Gladiators – to host events on their own to financially support the many educational and outreach programs of the nonprofit Art League.

“In these Art League Games, our modern-day Gladiators enter a new kind of arena,” Rina Thaler, Executive Director of the Art League, said. “They battle not with swords, but with passion, raising funds and rallying support to keep creativity thriving in our community. Each Gladiator fights for the arts with boldness – hosting events, calling on supporters, and championing a cause greater than themselves.”

The goal of the Art League Games is for supporters to raise funds for the arts by planning and hosting one major event or a series of events, whatever fits their style and comfort level. Suggested events include wine tastings, competitive board or sports games, monthly trivia nights, and so on. The Art League will support the events with posts on social media and email blasts.

The Games will run as individual Gladiators or Teams of Gladiators with the goal of being crowned “Champion of the Arts” during an Art League celebration in April 2026. The Champion will be honored, not only for raising the most funds, but for their courage, dedication, and relentless drive to strengthen the creative spirit of Ocean City, and will be recognized with a public acknowledgment.

“This initiative is more than just about creating benefits,” Jessica Bauer, Art League Development Director, said. “It’s about fostering community support for the arts, strengthening relationships, and making a lasting impact on the Art League. By taking ownership of an event, you are directly contributing to keeping the arts alive and accessible in the greater Ocean City area.”

To become an Art League Gladiator, participants should apply at OCart.org/ArtLeagueGames. The Games will conclude March 31, 2026.

For more information or to discuss participation, parties should contact Bauer at 410-524-9433, ext. 105, or at development@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.