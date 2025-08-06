The Winners of The Best of Ocean City 2025 Restaurants: You Don’t Want to Miss Them

When coming to Ocean City, Maryland for vacation, you want to make sure you get the best of the best! Here are the Best of Ocean City 2025 — Restaurant Winners, voted by locals and visitors alike. OceanCity.com voters have spoken—these local favorites took top honors in their categories:

Category Restaurant What Shoppers Loved Wings Longboard Café Highly praised crispy wings & crispy green beans Brunch Harpoon Hanna’s Scenic brunch and drinks by the bay Mexican Guido’s Burridos Fresh, flavorful burrito bowls & margaritas Italian Sello’s Authentic Italian pasta and pizza Asian Blue Fish Sushi, ambient dining, pan‑Asian dishes Subs Anthony’s Liquors Classic deli subs with a great taste New Restaurant Berlin Beer Company Fresh arrival, local craft beer & casual food Crab Cake Captain’s Table Crab cakes worthy of editorial recognition Raw Bar / Sit‑Down Harrison’s Harbour Watch Oysters, seafood, classic waterfront dining

These winning restaurants reflect the diverse tastes and vibrant dining culture of Ocean City in 2025. From Baja‑style tacos and elevated wings to classic Italian, sushi, and standout crab cakes—residents and visitors have spoken clearly picking the best of the best.

If you’re planning your next visit to Ocean City any of the above spots come highly recommended—and voted number one by people like you. Look for our weekly restaurant menu recommendations where you will see many of the this year’s winners.