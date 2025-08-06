What are you looking for?
The Winners of The Best of Ocean City 2025 Restaurants: You Don’t Want to Miss Them

By Katie Ruskey

When coming to Ocean City, Maryland for vacation, you want to make sure you get the best of the best! Here are the Best of Ocean City 2025 — Restaurant Winners, voted by locals and visitors alike. OceanCity.com voters have spoken—these local favorites took top honors in their categories:

 

  • Longboard Café (Wings)
    Crowned the town’s go‑to spot for wings, Longboard Café stood out for its crispy, well‑seasoned offerings and surf‑themed menu—earning praise as locals’ favorite wings destination.
  • Harpoon Hanna’s (Brunch)
    Voters selected Harpoon Hanna’s as the premier brunch stop.  With several seating options- indoor, outdoor, and patio- the energy makes it quintessential Ocean City brunch.
  • Guido’s Burridos (Mexican)
    Guido’s Burridos earned acclaim as Ocean City’s best for Mexican fare. Reviewers celebrated its burrito bowls and flavorful combos—“the best burrito bowl I’ve had” sums it up nicely.
  • Sello’s (Italian)
    Recognized as Ocean City’s Italian standout, Sello’s was praised by locals and  foodies alike. Reviewers called it “some of the best Italian I’ve ever had” with excellent parmigiana and pasta offerings.
  • Blue Fish (Asian)
    Blue Fish topped the Asian cuisine category. Known for its sushi, stylish ambiance, and consistent quality, it’s frequently cited by visitors seeking pan‑Asian flavors in OC.
  • Anthony’s Liquors (Subs)
    A longtime local favorite, Anthony’s Liquors won in the sub and sandwich category. Beloved for the “Spinnaker” hoagie and other deli classics, it delivers simple, satisfying beach‑side subs. And you have to try their pickles!
  • Berlin Beer Company (New Restaurant)
    As the newest addition on the list, Berlin Beer Company took top honors as the “Best New Restaurant.” Its welcome arrival reflects well on OC’s expanding dining scene, particularly attracting those looking for casual food and local brews.
  • Captain’s Table (Crab Cake)
    Awarded for the town’s best crab cake, Captain’s Table impressed voters with its creamy, well‑seasoned crab cakes praised in Editorial mentions as a sit‑down standout destination.
  • Harrison’s Harbour Watch (Raw Bar)
    Harrison’s Harbour Watch dominated both raw bar and sit‑down restaurant categories. With an award‑winning oyster stew and waterfront views, it’s consistently rated Ocean City’s top full-service seafood dining spot.

Summary of Winners

Category Restaurant What Shoppers Loved
Wings Longboard Café Highly praised crispy wings & crispy green beans
Brunch Harpoon Hanna’s Scenic brunch and drinks by the bay
Mexican Guido’s Burridos Fresh, flavorful burrito bowls & margaritas
Italian Sello’s Authentic Italian pasta and pizza
Asian Blue Fish Sushi, ambient dining, pan‑Asian dishes
Subs Anthony’s Liquors Classic deli subs with a great taste
New Restaurant Berlin Beer Company Fresh arrival, local craft beer & casual food
Crab Cake Captain’s Table Crab cakes worthy of editorial recognition
Raw Bar / Sit‑Down Harrison’s Harbour Watch Oysters, seafood, classic waterfront dining

These winning restaurants reflect the diverse tastes and vibrant dining culture of Ocean City in 2025. From Baja‑style tacos and elevated wings to classic Italian, sushi, and standout crab cakes—residents and visitors have spoken clearly picking the best of the best.

If you’re planning your next visit to Ocean City any of the above spots come highly recommended—and voted number one by people like you. Look for our weekly restaurant menu recommendations where you will see many of the this year’s winners.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
