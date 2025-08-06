The Winners of The Best of Ocean City 2025 Restaurants: You Don’t Want to Miss Them

When coming to Ocean City, Maryland for vacation, you want to make sure you get the best of the best! Here are the Best of Ocean City 2025 — Restaurant Winners, voted by locals and visitors alike. OceanCity.com voters have spoken—these local favorites took top honors in their categories:
- Longboard Café (Wings)
Crowned the town’s go‑to spot for wings, Longboard Café stood out for its crispy, well‑seasoned offerings and surf‑themed menu—earning praise as locals’ favorite wings destination.
- Harpoon Hanna’s (Brunch)
Voters selected Harpoon Hanna’s as the premier brunch stop. With several seating options- indoor, outdoor, and patio- the energy makes it quintessential Ocean City brunch.
- Guido’s Burridos (Mexican)
Guido’s Burridos earned acclaim as Ocean City’s best for Mexican fare. Reviewers celebrated its burrito bowls and flavorful combos—“the best burrito bowl I’ve had” sums it up nicely.
- Sello’s (Italian)
Recognized as Ocean City’s Italian standout, Sello’s was praised by locals and foodies alike. Reviewers called it “some of the best Italian I’ve ever had” with excellent parmigiana and pasta offerings.
- Blue Fish (Asian)
Blue Fish topped the Asian cuisine category. Known for its sushi, stylish ambiance, and consistent quality, it’s frequently cited by visitors seeking pan‑Asian flavors in OC.
- Anthony’s Liquors (Subs)
A longtime local favorite, Anthony’s Liquors won in the sub and sandwich category. Beloved for the “Spinnaker” hoagie and other deli classics, it delivers simple, satisfying beach‑side subs. And you have to try their pickles!
- Berlin Beer Company (New Restaurant)
As the newest addition on the list, Berlin Beer Company took top honors as the “Best New Restaurant.” Its welcome arrival reflects well on OC’s expanding dining scene, particularly attracting those looking for casual food and local brews.
- Captain’s Table (Crab Cake)
Awarded for the town’s best crab cake, Captain’s Table impressed voters with its creamy, well‑seasoned crab cakes praised in Editorial mentions as a sit‑down standout destination.
- Harrison’s Harbour Watch (Raw Bar)
Harrison’s Harbour Watch dominated both raw bar and sit‑down restaurant categories. With an award‑winning oyster stew and waterfront views, it’s consistently rated Ocean City’s top full-service seafood dining spot.
Summary of Winners
|Category
|Restaurant
|What Shoppers Loved
|Wings
|Longboard Café
|Highly praised crispy wings & crispy green beans
|Brunch
|Harpoon Hanna’s
|Scenic brunch and drinks by the bay
|Mexican
|Guido’s Burridos
|Fresh, flavorful burrito bowls & margaritas
|Italian
|Sello’s
|Authentic Italian pasta and pizza
|Asian
|Blue Fish
|Sushi, ambient dining, pan‑Asian dishes
|Subs
|Anthony’s Liquors
|Classic deli subs with a great taste
|New Restaurant
|Berlin Beer Company
|Fresh arrival, local craft beer & casual food
|Crab Cake
|Captain’s Table
|Crab cakes worthy of editorial recognition
|Raw Bar / Sit‑Down
|Harrison’s Harbour Watch
|Oysters, seafood, classic waterfront dining
These winning restaurants reflect the diverse tastes and vibrant dining culture of Ocean City in 2025. From Baja‑style tacos and elevated wings to classic Italian, sushi, and standout crab cakes—residents and visitors have spoken clearly picking the best of the best.
If you’re planning your next visit to Ocean City any of the above spots come highly recommended—and voted number one by people like you. Look for our weekly restaurant menu recommendations where you will see many of the this year’s winners.