Ocean City, Maryland: This Weeks Weekly Restaurant Recommendations for Late July

Each week throughout the summer, Katie explores the Ocean City dining scene to bring you her top restaurant picks—one for every day of the week. From hidden gems to local legends, Katie doesn’t just name names—she tells you why each spot stands out. Whether it’s award-winning crab cakes, unbeatable happy hours, or waterfront views that steal the show, this week’s lineup is all about flavor, experience, and insider tips you can trust.

Monday – Longboard Café

Longboard Café in the Town Center Shopping Plaza

Start your week with a laid-back vibe and standout American coastal cuisine at Longboard Café. This crowd-pleaser won the 2025 Best Wings in the Best of Ocean City® awards. From their famous burgers and fish tacos to craft cocktails and an inviting patio, Longboard strikes the perfect balance of casual and quality.

Tuesday – Anthony’s Liquors

Anthony’s Liquors Deli Counter in Midtown OC

Don’t let the name fool you—Anthony’s is more than just a liquor store. Their deli earned 2025 Best Subs and Best Carryout honors for good reason. Tuesday’s lunch plans are solved with piled-high subs, grab-and-go Italian specialties, and an impressive wine and beer selection. Locals swear by their roast beef sandwich!

Wednesday – Harrison’s Harbor Watch

Overlooking the Inlet with fresh seafood and unbeatable views

Midweek calls for a seafood fix with a view, and Harrison’s Harbor Watch delivers both in style. The 2025 Best Raw Bar winner is famous for its freshly shucked oysters, jumbo oyster shooters, and panoramic Inlet views. Go early for happy hour and stay for the sunset.

Thursday – Dry 85

Dry 85 – Whiskey Bar & Speakeasy in Midtown OC

Get your weekend rolling early with a visit to Dry 85, one of OC’s premier whiskey bars and upscale gastropubs. This years winner of 2025 Best Drink it remains a top-tier pick for craft cocktails, gourmet burgers, and indulgent mac & cheese. Their bourbon selection? Legendary.

Friday – Harpoon Hanna’s

Harpoon Hanna’s on the bay with dockside dining

Fridays call for fun, and Harpoon Hanna’s brings it with live music, boat-up access, and a massive menu of seafood favorites. This year’s Best of Ocean City® winner in several categories including brunch and seafood, it’s a trusted spot for coconut shrimp, crab dip, and frozen drinks. Perfect for families or a lively night with friends.

Saturday – Crawl Street Tavern

Crawl Street Tavern on Worcester Street

Looking for local charm and casual eats? Crawl Street Tavern serves hearty pub food and fun events. Not only is the food great, the entertainment line ups are unbeatable. It holds a spot in the hearts of locals for its laid-back beach-town vibe, live music, great breakfasts and strong drink lineup. Side Note: Crawl Street Tavern is also the place to go after last call for Ocean’s Calling and Country’s Calling to keep the party going!

Sunday – Berlin Beer Company

Berlin Beer Company in Historic Downtown Berlin

Wrap up your week with a short drive to Berlin, where the Berlin Beer Company offers small-town charm and serious brews. Winning this year’s Best of Ocean City® New Restaurant, this spot is quickly becoming a favorite for its rotating craft beer list, gourmet bar bites, and spacious outdoor seating. A great way to relax and reset for the week ahead.

Best of Ocean City® 2025 Highlights

Longboard Café – Best Wings

– Best Wings Anthony’s Liquors – Best Subs, Best Take out

– Best Subs, Best Take out Harrison’s Harbor Watch – Best Raw Bar

Harpoon Hanna’s – Best Seafood and Brunch

– Best Seafood and Brunch Berlin Beer Company – Best New Restaurant

Whether you’re a local looking to mix up your routine or a visitor searching for the real OC experience, this week’s picks have something for every palate. See you at the table!