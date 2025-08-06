White Marlin Open 2025: Day 2- The Day of “Just Shy” on the Scales

It’s Day 2 of the 2025 White Marlin Open and it’s going to be hard to match yesterday’s vibe. If you don’t remember, Barbara B came in with a bang weighing in a 929.5 pound blue marlin- making tournament history. So the expectations were high!

Waiting for the Scales to Open

Veteran Captain, Tucker Colquhoun, of Special Situation, got into the scales before the scales were even open at 4pm. But knowing they had a sizable white marlin on board, they did everything they could to get that fish to the scales when it mattered. The scale zzzzzzed its wail, and the marlin just missed the qualifying weight of 70 pounds coming in at 67 pounds. But they weren’t totally disappointed as they released three other white marlin awarding them a good amount of points in their category.

She’s Got It

As boats began to glide through the inlet, Hot Lick came in ready to weigh a tuna. Local lady, Pam Taylor, moved into 2nd place in the tuna category with 52 pound tuna. If Pam sounds familiar, it’s probably because she’s the name behind The Tunas and Tiara Tournament here in Ocean City, Maryland.

Just Shy, Just Shy, Just Shy

Another outboard came in weighing in a 48 yellow fin from the Second Ammendment, again just missing that 50 pound qualifying weight. Both outboards that have shown to the scales today have two more days left to bring in some tuna and we wish them lots of luck!

A 19 pound mahi came in on the Phenom 45, just 1 pound shy of the 20 pound qualifier. Just after 6pm, 30 Deep came in “flying a lot of laundry” as Andy Motsko announced. They weighed several tuna and just as the ones before, they were all just shy of the minimum weight requirement of 50 pounds.

6:30 seemed like the sweet spot for boats to return home. Several boats were spotted parading back in. And the Badabing went straight for the scales. A 45.5 pound tuna came up on the scales and….again! Just shy of the minimum.

Rho Sham Bo brought in two mahi to weigh. The first at 17 pounds and the second…finally a 27 pound mahi moves into second place in the mahi category! We weighed…and weighed…and weighed all day with “just shy” and Rho Sham Bo brought it to fruition for us and broke the spell! Game On slid into the scales with a 51.5 pound tuna taking third place! Shortly after a 95 pound tuna was hoisted up off of the Mama C. Not only did they move into first place in the tuna category, they released several white marlin as well throughout the day, making it a great day of fishing for the Mama C. (And let’s not forget that their 95 pound tuna is currently worth $1.8!) Another boat came in from Owings Mills just missing the tuna category by a few points.

Wicked Tuna

Team Wicked came to the scales with some fish to weigh. But the fish wasn’t what caught the crowds eyes at first. What was astonishing was the brilliant pink color! While the color was the chatter, the scale flashed 47.5 pounds- once again just shy of the minimum.

Round Out the Evening

A 55 pound tuna comes into place on the Release around 7:30. Blue Runner came in with a 51.5 tuna and a 47.5 pound tuna. And Sweet Freedom came in with a 26.5 pound mahi to end the scales for the evening.

It was a busy day for boats as 212 of the 282 boats fished today. With the extended 2 days, it’s still anyone’s game! Let’s cheer on these incredible anglers and crew and wish them luck for Day 3 of 7 for this 2025 White Marlin Open. Don’t forget you can watch live here on our website and recap the previous days happenings.