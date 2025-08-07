White Marlin Open: Day 3- Billfisher Brings in First Qualifying White Marlin of 2025

Today’s leaderboard on Day 3 of the White Marlin Open shook up in the tuna category AND the first qualifying white marlin came to the scales!

The Rumor Mill

Is it fake news or “reel?” Rumors began early today as news was buzzing about a game changing white marlin coming into the scales early! The scales opened at 4 and still no boats yet, but the anticipation was high.

Duffy’s Do It Again

Duffy Boat Works on the Billfisher came in hot to the scales early at 4:30 with 7 flags! Yes that’s 7! 6 released white marlin and 1 boated white marlin. And that’s all it takes is one! Spectators crowded the sand and screen at Marlin Fest as the they unloaded their catch. The tournament record is a 99 pound white marlin so crowds had some high expectations considering the Duffy family was the one on board this boat. And in true Duffy fashion, their catch met the minimum length requirement by just half an inch (70.5) and a weight of 72 pounds taking the leaderboard in the White Marlin Open! And that one fish is now worth $4.6 million.

Hold My Rod!

Build Acres came in just after the Billfisher left with in a hot tuna! That big fish weighed a whopping 56 pounds taking first place in the outboard tuna category taking the lead! They reported a rough day at sea, but definitely worth it taking second place in the overall tuna category.

No stranger to the scales, Hot Lick came in about an hour later bringing in a 41.5 pound pound and 44 pound tuna just missing the weight. But it was their 54 pound qualifying tuna weighed in that got things moving.

Movement in the Tuna Category

No Limit came in with an angler from Baltimore weighing in a 92.5 pound tuna! And the crowds were here for it! That one moved into second place. It was also the first blue fin tuna to come to the scales this week. The wind really picked up as the Christine Marie came in with a tuna at 46 pounds. Don’t Ask came charging through the large inlet waves to weigh in a 61 pound tuna moving them into third place at Harbour Island! Reel Priority came to the scales wanting to weigh a yellow fin tuna. The angler was from Sparrows Point, Maryland- my home town! But unfortunately it was a mere half a pound shy of the 50 pound minimum.

Looking Ahead

The standings really got shaken up today at boats cruise into what would be the last two days of the tournament. But with earlier tournament decisions extending the event by two days, it looks like many boats still have 1-2 days left of fishing. The weather Thursday looks iffy and Friday’s windy looks strong. Saturday and Sunday look the most promising with sunny skies. I think this year’s tournament will come down to the wire and something big will be happening later in the weekend. We shall see! Don’t forget you can stay up to date and watch the live stream of this year’s White Marlin Open weighs on our homepage.