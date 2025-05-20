Here are the official 2025 Best of Ocean City winners for the Best Restaurants, Best Bars, Best Activities, and Best of the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. You can use this guide as your road map to all the very best places to go when you visit Ocean City, Maryland!
The Best of Ocean City® 2025 WINNERS!
2025 Best of Ocean City®: Best Restaurants
|Category
|Poll Winner
|Editorial Pick
|Asian
|Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi
|OC Wasabi
|BBQ
|Bull on the Beach
|Annabelle's BBQ & Creamery
|Best New Restaurant
|"Kalamata
|Berlin Beer Co
|Breakfast
|Barn on 34th
|Happy Jacks
|Brunch
|Bad Monkey
|Harpoon Hanna's Sunday Brunch
|Carry-Out
|Anthony's Liquors
|Belly Busters
|Crabcakes
|Captain's Galley
|Captain's Table
|Crabs
|Crab Bag
|Crab Bag
|Ice Cream
|Dumser's Dairyland
|Island Creamery - Berlin
|Italian
|Trattoria Lombardi's
|Sello's
|Mexican
|Mother's Cantina
|Guidos Burritos
|Pizza
|Mione's in West OC
|Ripieno's
|Raw Bar
|Bull on the Beach
|Harrison's Harbor Watch
|Restaurant that Caters to Dietary Restrictions
|Longboard Cafe
|Papi's Taco
|Seafood
|Harpoon Hanna's
|Shark on the Harbor
|Subs
|Anthony's Liquors
|Tommy's Sub Shop
|Waterfront Dining
|Fager's Island
|Macky's
|Wings
|The Original Greene Turtle
|Longboard Cafe
2025 Best of Ocean City®: Best Bars
|Category
|Winner
|Editorial Option
|Drinks
|Harborside Bar & Grill
|Dry 85
|Bar Overall
|Seacrets
|Liquid Assets
|Happy Hour
|Coconuts
|The Angler
|Sunset View
|Fager's Island
|Spain
|Live Music
|Seacrets
|Beach Barrels
|Sports Bar
|The Original Greene Turtle
|28th St Pit n Pub
|Craft Beer Selection
|Ocean City Tap House Bar & Grille
|Pickle's Pub
|Brewery
|Burley Oak Brewing Co.
|Fin City
2025 Best of Ocean City®: Best of the Boardwalk
|Category
|Winner
|Editorial Winner
|Caramel Corn
|Fisher's Popcorn
|Dolle's
|Boardwalk Shop
|The Kite Loft
|Park Place Jewelers
|Boardwalk Stands
|Golden Plate
|Cheese Wheel Pasta
|Sit-down Restaurant
|Harrison's Harbor Watch
|Shenanigan's
|Boardwalk Bar
|Purple Moose
|The Wedge
|Boardwalk Pizza
|Dough Roller
|href="https://www.oceancity.com/restaurants-and-bars/pizza-boy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Pizza Boy
|Boardwalk Candy
|Candy Kitchen
|Dolle's
|Fries
|The Original Thrasher's French Fries
Best of Ocean City®: Best Things to Do
|Category
|Winner
|Editorial Winner
|Boat Rental
|Bayside Boat Rentals
|Odyssea Watersports
|Boat Tour
|Sea Rocket
|Assateague Adventure II
|Fishing Charter
|Angler Boat
|Saltwater Adventures
|Golf Course
|Ocean Pines Golf Course
|Links at Lighthouse Sound
|Mini Golf
|Old Pro Golf
|Nicks Mini golf
|Jet Skiing
|Odyssea Watersports
|Under the Bridge
|Parasailing
|OC Parasail
|Inlet Sea Doos
|Rainy Day
|Old Pro Indoor Golf
|Trapped Escape Rooms
|SUP/Kayak Rental
|48th Street Watersports
|Assateague Outfitters
|Surf Shop
|Quiet Storm
|Chauncy's surf-o-rama on 54th
|Arcades
|Marty's Playland
|Sportland