The Best of Ocean City® 2025 WINNERS!

Restaurants, Bars, Activities, and the Best of the Boardwalk

Here are the official 2025 Best of Ocean City winners for the Best Restaurants, Best Bars, Best Activities, and Best of the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. You can use this guide as your road map to all the very best places to go when you visit Ocean City, Maryland!

Best Restaurants

Winners

Best Bars

Winners

Best of the Boardwalk

WINNERS!

Best Activities

Winners

2025 Best of Ocean City®: Best Restaurants

Here are the top vote-getters
CategoryPoll WinnerEditorial Pick
AsianBlue Fish Restaurant and SushiOC Wasabi
BBQBull on the BeachAnnabelle's BBQ & Creamery
Best New Restaurant"KalamataBerlin Beer Co
BreakfastBarn on 34thHappy Jacks
BrunchBad MonkeyHarpoon Hanna's Sunday Brunch
Carry-OutAnthony's LiquorsBelly Busters
CrabcakesCaptain's GalleyCaptain's Table
CrabsCrab BagCrab Bag
Ice CreamDumser's DairylandIsland Creamery - Berlin
ItalianTrattoria Lombardi'sSello's
MexicanMother's CantinaGuidos Burritos
PizzaMione's in West OCRipieno's
Raw BarBull on the BeachHarrison's Harbor Watch
Restaurant that Caters to Dietary RestrictionsLongboard CafePapi's Taco
SeafoodHarpoon Hanna'sShark on the Harbor
SubsAnthony's LiquorsTommy's Sub Shop
Waterfront DiningFager's IslandMacky's
WingsThe Original Greene TurtleLongboard Cafe

2025 Best of Ocean City®: Best Bars

Here are the top vote-getters
CategoryWinnerEditorial Option
DrinksHarborside Bar & GrillDry 85
Bar OverallSeacretsLiquid Assets
Happy HourCoconutsThe Angler
Sunset ViewFager's IslandSpain
Live MusicSeacretsBeach Barrels
Sports BarThe Original Greene Turtle28th St Pit n Pub
Craft Beer SelectionOcean City Tap House Bar & GrillePickle's Pub
BreweryBurley Oak Brewing Co.Fin City

2025 Best of Ocean City®: Best of the Boardwalk

Here are the top vote-getters
CategoryWinnerEditorial Winner
Caramel CornFisher's PopcornDolle's
Boardwalk ShopThe Kite LoftPark Place Jewelers
Boardwalk StandsGolden Plate Cheese Wheel Pasta
Sit-down RestaurantHarrison's Harbor WatchShenanigan's
Boardwalk BarPurple MooseThe Wedge
Boardwalk PizzaDough Rollerhref="https://www.oceancity.com/restaurants-and-bars/pizza-boy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Pizza Boy
Boardwalk CandyCandy KitchenDolle's
FriesThe Original Thrasher's French Fries

Best of Ocean City®: Best Things to Do

Here are the top vote-getters
CategoryWinnerEditorial Winner
Boat RentalBayside Boat RentalsOdyssea Watersports
Boat TourSea RocketAssateague Adventure II
Fishing CharterAngler BoatSaltwater Adventures
Golf CourseOcean Pines Golf CourseLinks at Lighthouse Sound
Mini GolfOld Pro GolfNicks Mini golf
Jet SkiingOdyssea WatersportsUnder the Bridge
ParasailingOC ParasailInlet Sea Doos
Rainy DayOld Pro Indoor GolfTrapped Escape Rooms
SUP/Kayak Rental48th Street WatersportsAssateague Outfitters
Surf ShopQuiet StormChauncy's surf-o-rama on 54th
ArcadesMarty's PlaylandSportland

