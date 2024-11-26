Giving Tuesday, the global day of giving back, is just around the corner on December 3rd! This year, the Lower Shore’s “Shore Gives More” campaign is set to be bigger than ever, with a record 145 nonprofits participating and an unprecedented $250,000 in matching funds available. Hosted by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES), this 24-hour online giving event makes it easy for you to support the causes you care about in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.

Thanks to the generosity of the Richard A. Henson Foundation and in honor of the Community Foundation’s 40th anniversary, your donations will go even further this year. For every $2 donated through Shore Gives More, the Henson-CFES Challenge will add another $1 to that organization, amplifying the impact of your generosity.

“We recognize the difficulty of fundraising in today’s world and by offering this exciting opportunity through a partnership with CFES, hope to elevate the important work of so many nonprofit partners,” says Stacey McMichael, Executive Director of the Henson Foundation.

Ready to make a difference and prove that the Shore Gives More? Here are a few of the incredible nonprofits serving the Ocean City area that you can support this Giving Tuesday:

The Art League of Ocean City provides a vibrant hub for artistic expression and education in the community. They offer classes, workshops, exhibitions, and events for all ages and skill levels, fostering creativity and enriching lives through the arts.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/artleagueofoceancity

The Henry Hotel Foundation

The Henry Hotel Foundation is dedicated to preserving the historic Henry Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland. This landmark building serves as a cultural center, offering event space, artist residencies, and educational programming that celebrates the region’s rich heritage.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/henryhotel

Worcester County Education Foundation

The Worcester County Education Foundation is committed to enhancing the educational experience for students in Worcester County Public Schools. They provide grants for innovative programs, scholarships for deserving students, and resources that support teachers and classrooms.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/WorcesterCountyEducationFoundation

Crisfield & Smith Island Cultural Alliance

The Crisfield & Smith Island Cultural Alliance works to preserve the unique cultural heritage of Crisfield and Smith Island. They promote traditional skills, support local artists, and celebrate the maritime history of these vibrant communities.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/SmithIslandCenter

Assateague Coastal Trust

Assateague Coastal Trust is dedicated to protecting the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the Assateague Island National Seashore and surrounding coastal areas. They work to conserve wildlife habitat, promote sustainable practices, and educate the public about the importance of environmental stewardship.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/AssateagueCoastalTrust

Beach to Bay Heritage Area

The Beach to Bay Heritage Area showcases the rich history and cultural diversity of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. They offer heritage tourism experiences, preserve historic sites, and promote the region’s unique identity.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/fundraiser/SupportBBHA

Go Green OC

Go Green OC is a grassroots organization committed to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness in Ocean City. They organize community cleanups, advocate for eco-friendly policies, and educate residents and visitors about how to reduce their environmental impact.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/gogreenoc

The Lower Shore Land Trust is dedicated to preserving and restoring the natural resources, wildlife habitat, and working lands that make the Lower Shore so special. They work to support healthy and vibrant communities by connecting people with nature and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty and bounty of this region.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/LSLT

Rackliffe House Trust

The Rackliffe House Trust preserves and interprets the historic Rackliffe House in Berlin, Maryland. This 18th-century plantation offers a glimpse into the past, providing educational programs and tours that explore the region’s colonial history and cultural heritage.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/RACKLIFFEHOUSE

Maryland Coastal Bays Program

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program works to protect and restore the health of the coastal bays in Maryland. They monitor water quality, restore habitats, and educate the public about the importance of these vital ecosystems.

Giving Link: https://www.shoregivesmore.org/organization/coastalbays

Don’t forget: You can schedule your Giving Tuesday donations starting November 25th through the Shore Gives More website. This convenient platform allows you to support multiple nonprofits with a single checkout. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference in strengthening our community. Join the movement and be a part of Giving Tuesday on the Lower Shore!