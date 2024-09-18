75.2 F
Ocean City
Springfest and Cruisin' Ocean City Announce New Dates for 2025

By Ann

Everything is moving up in Ocean City for 2025.  Springfest is moving into April and Cruisin’ Ocean City is moving up two weeks.

  • Springfest 2025: This popular four-day festival which was originally scheduled for May 2-5, 2025 will now be held one week earlier, from April 24-27, 2025.
  • Cruisin’ Ocean City 2025: Cruisin’ was originally scheduled for May 15-18 has been rescheduled to May 1-4, 2025.
cruisin’ Ocean City has new dates for 2025 – May 1-4

Reasoning Behind the Changes to Springfest and Cruisin’ Ocean City

In a joint statement from the Town of Ocean City and the organizers of Cruisin’, Tom Perlozzo is quoted, “As our shoulder seasons continue to evolve, we have begun to look closely at our event calendar, and we have made adjustments that we think will benefit our events and our community,” commented Ocean City’s director of tourism and business development, Tom Perlozzo. “After three decades, Cruisin’ Ocean City has built a long-standing relationship with our businesses, residents, and visitors. Although change can be challenging, we believe the new event dates will greatly benefit the event’s overall success.”

  • The Town of Ocean City and event organizers want to create a more cohesive festival experience for visitors.
  • The new dates will help the events grow and attract more people to Ocean City in the spring.
  • For Cruisin’ Ocean City, the change will allow for full use of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center’s Exhibit Halls space.

Frank Miller, the Director for Special Events in Ocean City is also quoted in the press release: “We’ve always strived to deliver top-tier events, and this adjustment allows us to reimagine our current event to bring an even better event to the town next April,” said Miller. “We are grateful to our community and participants for their understanding as we work to enhance the experience for everyone involved.” “The new dates bring excitement and opportunity to an event that has kicked off our season each year,” Miller continued. “We look forward to offering the tradition that our residents and visitors love while sprinkling in the excitement of a new date and new opportunity.”

Springfest in Ocean City Md has new dates for 2025: April 24 – 27.

What to Expect

  • Springfest will still feature concerts, food, and craft vendors.  Director Miller promises more details as the dates get closer.
  • Cruisin’ Ocean City will keep its usual format with Boardwalk Parades, a concert, and car shows.
  • Endless Summer Cruisin’ 2024 will still be held October 10-13, 2024.

Get Your Refund for Cruisin’ Ocean City BEFORE March 1, 2025.

  • People registered for Cruisin’ Ocean City who can’t attend the new dates can request a refund or transfer before March 1, 2025.  
  • Please send an email to infoevent@specialeventpro.com to get your refund!  You can find their contact information on their site.
Booking.com

